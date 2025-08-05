ONYC® Launches Afro Kinks 4C Coily: The Most Authentic 4B–4C Natural Hair Weave Bundle to Date

SHOP ONYC AFRO KINKY 4C

ONYC® Afro Kinks 4C Coily is a premium natural hair weave made to match 4B–4C textures, offering fuller, tighter, fluffier coils than any prior brand release.

The launch of Afro Kinks 4C Coily is a proud milestone for ONYC® — a testament to our dedication to creating textures that truly reflect and honor the beauty of natural 4B–4C hair” — Thelma Okoro, Founder and CEO of ONYC® Hair

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONYC® Hair has announced the release of its most realistic 4B–4C texture yet, the ONYC® Afro Kinks 4C Coily – Natural 4C Hair Weave Bundle. This new addition to the brand’s range has been crafted to deliver a truly authentic replication of tightly coiled hair, designed specifically for women who want an ultra-coarse, fluffy texture that mirrors the softness, spring, and natural shrinkage of real afro-textured hair.

A Texture Born From Demand

Over the years, ONYC® has established itself as a leader in creating textures that closely match natural hair patterns, from looser waves to tightly curled coils. While the ONYC® Tight Kinky texture became a bestseller for women with 3C–4A hair, the company continued to receive requests for a product that could offer an exact match for the denser, more compact coils of 4B–4C hair. Tight Kinky could be blended to match 4C hair with manipulation, but it was never a perfect one-to-one match straight out of the bundle. The introduction of Afro Kinks 4C Coily, part of ONYC®’s range of premium Kinky Curly Hair Bundles, was developed as the answer to these requests, with a tighter, fuller coil that requires no manipulation for seamless blending. The Afro Kinks 4C Coily texture is significantly coarser than Tight Kinky, with a fluffier and airier finish that closely resembles natural 4C hair. The company emphasizes that this is not just an extension product, but rather an intentional creation designed to meet the needs of women who want to celebrate their coils in their purest form. For many natural hair purists, having a weave that blends flawlessly without heat or alteration is a priority, and this new texture delivers exactly that.

The Science and Sourcing Behind True-to-Life 4C Texture

One of the main challenges in creating a true 4C texture was replicating its unique characteristics. Natural 4C hair has the finest fiber diameter of all curl types, making it lightweight and prone to breakage. It is full and voluminous in appearance, yet delicate in structure. Many commercially available extension textures fail to capture this balance, often resulting in hair that is either too coarse, too stiff, or lacking in the light, airy spring of real 4C strands. ONYC® found that Mongolian hair, which is used in many textured weaves, did not provide the softness and elasticity needed for an accurate 4C match. After extensive testing and sourcing, ONYC® selected 100% Indian Virgin Hair with cuticle alignment as the foundation for Afro Kinks 4C Coily. Indian hair with a thin cuticle and airy fiber offered the closest possible match to natural 4C strands. The result is a weave that not only looks like real 4C hair but also behaves like it, from the way it springs back after being stretched to the way it responds to moisture and styling products.

Spotlight: No Closure Needed

Afro Kinks 4C Coily is designed to blend seamlessly with 4B–4C natural hair without the need for a closure. This is a notable difference from many other textured weaves, which often require a closure or frontal to achieve a realistic look. For 3B–4C textures, the hair can be customized and blended to create a flawless match, making it a versatile choice for women across the natural hair spectrum. The founder of ONYC® Hair, Thelma Okoro, explained that the decision to release Afro Kinks 4C Coily was based on listening to customers and understanding their styling challenges. She noted that while Tight Kinky works beautifully for those with 3C–4A textures, it is not an exact match for the denser coils of 4B–4C hair. Afro Kinks 4C Coily, by contrast, was developed from the ground up to reflect the unique structure, density, and appearance of 4C hair, offering a truly effortless blend for those who wear their hair in its natural state. This launch further expands ONYC®’s diverse texture portfolio, which also includes Premium Relaxed Hair Extensions for customers seeking a sleek, straightened look without compromising on quality. In addition to its authenticity, the texture offers styling versatility. It can be worn in its natural heat-free state or styled in a variety of protective looks, including twist-outs, braid-outs, puffs, buns, and high afros. The pattern is ideal for custom wig construction, half-wigs, and microlink installations for those seeking additional volume.

Hair Care Tips

Caring for ONYC Afro Kinks 4C Coily is much like caring for natural 4C hair. The brand recommends co-washing or using a sulfate-free moisturizing shampoo, deep conditioning regularly, finger detangling or using a wide-tooth comb while the hair is wet, applying leave-in conditioners and creams, and allowing the hair to air dry or diffuse on low heat. Storing the hair in satin or silk when not in use helps preserve its softness and coil definition. With proper care, the bundles can last over a year and be reused for multiple installs, making them both a durable and sustainable styling option. ONYC® is positioning Afro Kinks 4C Coily as part of its Weekly Drop Series, which features limited releases of new textures and products. The company encourages customers to purchase while stock is available, as Weekly Drop products do not immediately restock. This approach reflects the brand’s commitment to innovation and exclusivity, giving customers access to highly requested, carefully developed products on a limited basis. The launch of Afro Kinks 4C Coily reflects not only ONYC®’s technical expertise in texture creation but also its cultural sensitivity to the needs of women with afro-textured hair.

Celebrating Coils with Authenticity, Versatility, and Care

The product was developed to empower women to embrace their coils with confidence, providing them with a high-quality extension that aligns with their natural beauty. The texture’s ultra-coarse coils perfectly match 4B–4C hair patterns, eliminating the blending challenges that often arise when using less accurate textures. The hair’s density and fullness make it an excellent choice for afro-centric editorial looks, special events such as weddings, and everyday wear. It is also suitable for women who are transitioning from chemically treated hair to natural hair and need an extension that will blend seamlessly during the grow-out phase. In terms of visual appeal, Afro Kinks 4C Coily offers a soft, fluffy, full-bodied finish with tight, compact coils and natural shrinkage. It provides the volume and movement of natural hair while maintaining a realistic, undetectable look. For those who prefer more versatility, the hair can be styled for volume or shaped into different silhouettes, offering endless possibilities for creative expression. ONYC® is clear in its message to customers about caring for this texture. The brand underscores that Afro Kinks 4C Coily should be approached with the same respect, patience, and maintenance that one would give their own natural crown. This is not just a weave; it is a precise recreation of real 4B–4C hair, crafted to behave and respond like authentic strands. As such, it requires thoughtful handling.

Gentle Care for Lasting Beauty and Authentic Performance

The company urges wearers to detangle the hair exactly as they would their own — using gentle techniques, preferably finger detangling or a wide-tooth comb on damp, conditioned hair. This helps to preserve the integrity of the coils and prevent unnecessary shedding or breakage. Nourishment is equally important. Regular hydration with leave-in conditioners, moisturizing creams, and deep conditioning treatments ensures that the hair maintains its softness, spring, and fullness over time. Founder Thelma Okoro offers this personal note to natural hair purists:

“And to all my purists — we’re begging you: please be gentle with this hair. Treat it like you would your own crown. Detangle it the way you detangle your natural strands, nourish it with love, and it’ll perform as if it’s growing straight from your scalp. That’s how real we made it.”

This care approach not only keeps the hair looking natural and vibrant but also ensures that it remains reusable for multiple installs, maintaining its premium quality through repeated wear.

A Milestone Launch for ONYC® and Natural Hair Purists

The launch marks a significant milestone for ONYC® in its mission to serve the diverse needs of women with textured hair. By combining high-quality, ethically sourced Indian Virgin Hair with meticulous texture design, Afro Kinks 4C Coily stands out as one of the most authentic 4C hair weave options on the market. The ONYC® Afro Kinks 4C Coily – Natural 4C Hair Weave Bundle is available exclusively through the brand’s official website. Customers can purchase individual bundles in natural shades and are encouraged to sign up for the ONYC® newsletter to receive updates on upcoming product variations, including closures, wigs, microlinks, and clip-ins in this texture.

