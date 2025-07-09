ONYC® Hair Launches Raw Burmese Curly Hair Collection — A New 3C Curl Texture in Virgin Human Hair Extensions

Shop ONYC Raw Burmese Virgin Curls

The new ONYC® Raw Burmese Curly Hair Collection offers a 3C curl pattern in bundles, colored options, closures, and soon-to-come wigs.

The Raw Burmese Curly Collection bridges the gap between our Kinky and Curly Addiction™ 3B textures—delivering a soft, full 3C curl that’s natural-looking, defined, and effortlessly wearable.” — Thelma Okoro, the brain behind ONYC® Hair

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONYC® Hair is proud to announce the launch of its newest product line: the Raw Burmese Curly Hair Extensions Collection. This latest release brings a distinct curl pattern to the ONYC® lineup — defined 3C curls that are soft, bouncy, and voluminous. Made from 100% raw virgin Burmese human hair, the collection offers a versatile new option for textured hair lovers who value structure, bounce, and longevity.

This new curl pattern is designed to fall right between ONYC’s two best-selling collections: it is looser than the signature Kinky Curly Hair 3B/3C, yet tighter and more springy than the Curly Addiction™ 3B. The result is a highly desirable 3C texture that fills a noticeable gap in the premium curly hair market. With increasing demand from customers seeking a curl that offers defined shape without requiring heavy styling manipulation, the Raw Burmese Curly Collection delivers on all fronts—style, quality, and adaptability.

Designed for Natural Hair Enthusiasts

The ONYC® Raw Burmese Curly Collection is crafted specifically for those who value both definition and manageability in their curls. This texture is ideal for women who want curls that look naturally defined, feel soft to the touch, and remain consistent even after daily wear or light styling. The hair is naturally dense, which makes it perfect for creating full, voluminous styles without needing excessive bundles. Whether worn in its natural curl pattern or lightly styled, the curls retain their beautiful form with minimal effort. What sets this texture apart is its balance—it provides the coiled beauty of kinky textures while delivering a smoother finish and greater styling flexibility. This makes it especially suitable for women transitioning from relaxed to natural hair, or for those looking for a protective style that closely mimics their natural curl pattern without the tight shrinkage typically associated with kinkier hair types.

Premium Features of the Raw Burmese Curly Collection

ONYC® has carefully curated a complete set of product categories within this collection, ensuring that customers can find everything they need for a flawless install—from wefts and closures to pre-colored bundles. The attention to detail in every category reinforces the brand’s ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in textured human hair extensions.

Raw Burmese Curly Weft Bundles

These machine-wefted bundles are constructed from raw, single-donor Burmese hair with tightly aligned cuticles. This results in a product that is naturally tangle-resistant and designed for long-term wear. The bundles have a medium-to-high luster that looks healthy and radiant without appearing overly shiny. While the hair is available in natural black to deep brown shades, customers also have the freedom to dye the hair themselves, thanks to its raw, unprocessed state.

Customers looking to shop Burmese curly hair bundles for natural styling or sew-ins will appreciate the craftsmanship and consistency across every bundle.

Colored Raw Burmese Curly Hair

To cater to customers who love exploring color without compromising on texture, ONYC® now offers professionally pre-colored Raw Burmese Curly bundles. These shades include auburn, deep burgundy, honey blonde, and sophisticated ombré blends. Each colored option undergoes gentle processing to retain curl integrity while offering a bold, salon-fresh look. These colored bundles are perfect for clients who want a head-turning style without the hassle or risk of DIY color treatments.

This addition solidifies ONYC®'s position in the market for affordable, colored curly hair extensions that remain true to their raw, virgin nature.

Matching Closures

To help customers achieve a flawless and natural-looking installation, ONYC® has also released matching closures in the Burmese Curly texture. These closures are ventilated by hand and made using Swiss or HD lace, providing a realistic scalp appearance and ultra-small knots that are tintable and bleach-friendly. Multiple parting options are available—including middle, side, and freestyle—allowing customers to style with confidence and ease.

The combination of bundles and closures makes ONYC® the go-to destination for best Burmese curly hair with closure options.

Upcoming Burmese Curly Wigs

For wig enthusiasts, ONYC® is also working on a collection of Burmese Curly wigs, including lace front and U-part styles. These wigs are currently in production and will be available soon. Customers can sign up on the official ONYC® website to receive updates about launch dates and restock notifications.

This expansion makes it easier for busy professionals, new moms, and style chameleons to enjoy natural curly wigs with minimal effort.

Why Choose Burmese Hair?

Burmese hair is highly sought after in the virgin hair market for its unique combination of silkiness and volume. It has the softness of Indian hair and the density of Southeast Asian strands, making it the ideal foundation for curly styles that must hold their shape over time. Burmese hair is especially known for its durability and elasticity, which helps the curls spring back into shape after washing, styling, or sleeping. Each strand in the ONYC® Raw Burmese Curly Collection is ethically sourced and 100% cuticle aligned. The hair is never mixed, chemically processed, or coated—ensuring an authentically raw texture with outstanding longevity and styling freedom.

Available Colors

The ONYC® Raw Burmese Curly Hair Extensions are available in a stunning range of natural and highlighted shades, including Natural Black, 1B (Off Black), Color 4 (Chocolate Brown), Color 30 (Chestnut Brown), Color 27 (Strawberry Blonde), Piano Highlights 4/30, and Piano Highlights 4/27. These versatile options offer everything from rich, natural tones to lighter, sun-kissed finishes—making the collection ideal for both classic and bold hairstyles.

Key Benefits of Burmese Curly Hair:

• 100% Raw Virgin Human Hair

• Tangle-Free and Low Shedding

• Reusable for Multiple Installs

• Accepts Color Easily

• Retains Curl Pattern After Washing

• Medium to High Natural Luster

• No Chemical Processing

• Blends Well with Natural 3B–3C, 3C, and 4A Hair Textures

Whether you're going for soft, defined curls or experimenting with color and cut, this hair provides the versatility needed to create a wide range of looks without damage or disappointment.

Styling Versatility for Every Occasion

From full sew-ins and microlinks to sleek ponytails and clip-ins, the Raw Burmese Curly Collection fits into nearly every type of hair installation. The hair performs beautifully across styling methods and responds well to hydration products, curl definers, and diffusing techniques.

This makes the collection a standout choice for both salon professionals and DIY stylists looking to create natural curly hairstyles that last.

Care and Maintenance

To maintain the longevity of your Burmese Curly Hair Extensions, ONYC® recommends a moisture-rich care routine that includes cleansing with sulfate-free, hydrating shampoos, deep conditioning after each wash, detangling gently using fingers or a wide-tooth comb, storing the hair in a satin or silk bag to prevent friction, and minimizing heat styling while always applying a heat protectant when necessary. With proper care, ONYC® Raw Burmese Curly Hair can last up to a year or longer, making it a smart investment for those committed to maintaining healthy, luxurious styles.

Where to Buy

The complete Raw Burmese Curly Collection is now available exclusively on the ONYC® Hair website. Customers can browse by texture, length, and product type. High-resolution product images and detailed descriptions ensure you make informed choices before checkout.

🛒 Shop Raw Burmese Curly Hair Extensions from ONYC® → https://www.onychair.com/product-category/virgin-hair-types/raw-burmese-curly-hair-burmese-hair

For restock notifications, upcoming wig releases, and exclusive promotions, customers are encouraged to join the ONYC® mailing list and follow the brand on social media.

