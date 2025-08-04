Eagle Mount Great Falls Receives $22,500 Grant from The Hartford

Weston Weir experiences his new adaptive raft thanks to a grant from The Hartford.

Company surprises local youth athlete with custom-fit sports equipment

Through this adaptive recreational program, we aim to help individuals develop valuable skills, create a safe space for self-expression, and enjoy the great outdoors” — Eagle Mount Great Falls Program Manager Joe Stalzer

GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle Mount Great Falls, a non-profit organization based in Great Falls, was recently awarded a $22,500 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.The grant enabled Eagle Mount Great Falls, a member of the Move United member network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment, including two adaptive rafts, seven kayaks, and four paddle boards for their paddle sports program.The Hartford also surprised Weston Weir, a 12-year-old athlete who participates in the adaptive paddle-sports program with a custom raft. This adaptive raft will allow him and his family to enjoy the many rivers and lakes in the area. "We live on the river and don't get to spend time on it, so now we get to take the whole family out and have some fun," said Jen Weir, Weston's mom.“This summer, we are excited to announce the expansion of our paddle-sports program. With the support of The Hartford’s grant, we can enhance our outdoor paddle-sports program for individuals with disabilities. Through this adaptive recreational program, we aim to help individuals develop valuable skills, create a safe space for self-expression, and enjoy the great outdoors,” said Eagle Mount Great Falls Program Manager, Joe Stalzer.Over the past year, the organization’s committed team along with many dedicated volunteers, successfully organized a variety of diverse activities—including horseback riding, equine-assisted learning, rafting, fishing, bowling, sled hockey, skiing, social events, and more. Eagle Mount Great Falls proudly served individuals of all ages and abilities, delivering numerous participations and countless hours of adaptive and inclusive fun.

