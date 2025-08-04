Floods Can Happen Anywhere – Be Prepared with Flood Insurance

Flooding is the most common disaster across the nation, but most homeowners are not insured for this type of damage. Now is the time to secure a policy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) to protect your home and belongings from the damage floodwaters can cause.

Hurricane season is a reminder to take care of this task before it is too late. Policies typically require 30 days from the date of purchase to take effect, so time is of the essence. Most homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover flood damage.

Who Needs Flood Insurance?

Flood insurance isn’t just for those who live near the coasts or rivers. Data shows 98% percent of U.S. counties have experienced a flood, yet less than 4% of U.S. households have an NFIP policy. Flood insurance is available to anyone living in one of the 23,000 participating NFIP communities.

It’s often misunderstood that being outside a Special Flood Hazard Area – a place on a community’s flood map determined to be at high-risk – means a property is at low risk and cannot flood. About 40% of NFIP flood insurance claims come from outside high-risk flood zones. Many homes outside the high-risk area on the community flood map are at consequential risk of flooding.

FEMA has made it easier to access information about your flood risk. The National Flood Insurance Program’s gives customers an easy-to use portal to get a flood insurance quote for their property. Customers will receive the contact details for three different flood insurance providers during the process so they can purchase a policy at the quoted price.

Why Do I Need Flood Insurance?

Flood insurance can be the difference between recovery and financial devastation. After a disaster, you can’t always count on federal disaster assistance to fill gaps in insurance coverage – especially since most flooding events don’t rise to the level that triggers federal disaster assistance.

FEMA emergency assistance for disaster survivors is designed to kick-start recovery after major events but is not enough to restore your home to its pre-disaster condition or to replace all your household items.

Check Your Coverage

Check now to make sure your flood insurance policy is up to date. If your policy has expired, contact your flood insurance company or agent to see if you qualify for a grace period. You may be able to pay in full to renew and be covered this hurricane season.

Learn About Coverage

Homeowners can secure coverage up to $250,000 for the building. Homeowners and renters can secure up to $100,000 for contents. Learn more about what’s covered at FloodSmart.gov/get-insured/buy-a-policy#insurance-coverage.

Get a Quote

Access the free flood insurance quoting tool at FloodSmart.gov/policy-quote.

Contact an Insurance Agent

Contact your insurance agent or flood insurance company before it’s too late. You can find a flood insurance provider near you at FloodSmart.gov/get-insured/flood-insurance-provider.

Flood insurance supports peace of mind, so you have one less thing to worry about. Protect the life you’ve built … before storm clouds appear.