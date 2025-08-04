Missing Person in Tamworth

CONTACT:

August 4, 2025

Tamworth, NH – On Sunday, August 3, 2025, shortly after 11:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a woman had been reported missing from a residence on Mays Way. The woman was Cheryl Gill, 71, of Tamworth, NH. She left the residence on foot and had been last seen at 8:30 p.m.

Along with NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers, members of the NH State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, New England K-9, Upper Valley Search and Rescue, and Action Ambulance responded. In addition to K-9s, three drone units were also used in the search effort.

Cheryl was found over 5 miles away shortly after 4:00 a.m. on Monday, August 4. She was uninjured but was taken by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation.