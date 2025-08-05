Orlando, FL Personal Injury Law Firm Establishes Scholarship Opportunity for Student Lifeguards

Lifeguard Heroes Scholarship

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Doan Law Firm is excited to announce the launch of our new Lifeguard Heroes Scholarship as part of our ongoing effort to support and celebrate current and former lifeguards. This scholarship awards $1,000 to five students each semester, honoring lifeguards who have done their duty by ensuring the safety of others. This scholarship is close to our hearts at the firm, so we are proud to give back in whatever way we can.

The Lifeguard Heroes Scholarship is currently accepting applications with a deadline of December 1, 2025. The award will be distributed for the Spring 2026 semester. Applicants are asked to share their most meaningful accomplishments as lifeguards in video or essay format and must attach proof of service as a lifeguard. The funds from the scholarship award can be used to cover different educational expenses, such as tuition and required class materials. For more details, go to https://www.personalinjurylawyersflorida.com/scholarship

Having helped the families of drowning victims recover millions of dollars in compensation, our firm knows how important lifeguard intervention is. With the Lifeguard Heroes Scholarship, we honor the vigilant, dedicated people who take it upon themselves to prevent tragic incidents.

About The Doan Law Firm

The Doan Law Firm represents clients in a wide variety of personal injury claims, including premises liability and auto accidents. From our Orlando office, we serve clients in Altamonte Springs, Apopka, Casselberry, Clermont, Kissimmee, Lake Mary, Maitland, Ocoee, Oviedo, Sanford, St. Cloud, Winter Garden, Winter Park, and Winter Springs.

To learn more about our legal services and schedule a free consultation, visit https://www.personalinjurylawyersflorida.com/ or call 407-289-0000.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.