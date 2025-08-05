Nutex Health Selects DebtBook to Modernize Debt Management

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex Health”) has selected its Debt Management solution to streamline reporting, improve reconciliation workflows, and enhance long-term planning across its debt portfolio.With DebtBook, Nutex Health will consolidate its debt portfolio into a centralized platform to streamline the tracking of all debt service calculations, support audit readiness, and maintain historical data views for long-term planning and disclosures. The platform will enable the team to manage lines of credit more strategically with the ability to model larger, consolidated facilities and view the full impact on their portfolio in one place.By centralizing data and automating key workflows, Nutex Health expects to simplify reconciliations, reduce manual reporting efforts, and improve visibility for both internal planning and external stakeholders.“Nutex Health is managing a growing and complex set of debt obligations, and they needed a solution that could scale with their needs,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “We’re proud to support their team with software that makes it easier to manage debt, plan strategically, and ensure accuracy at every step.”###About Nutex HealthHeadquartered in Houston, Texas, Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 24 state-of-the-art micro hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) in 11 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks. Learn more: nutexhealth.com About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

