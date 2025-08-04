St. Michael’s Learning Academy Launches First DOL-Approved SAP Apprenticeship, Invites Employer Partners Nationwide

SMLA launches first DOL-approved SAP Apprenticeship, offering veterans paid training and direct job placement with leading employer partners.

This program represents a transformative step in how we prepare and place veterans into high-demand technical careers.” — Christine Aboud, CEO of St. Michael’s Learning Academy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Michael’s Learning Academy ( SMLA ), a nationally recognized leader in workforce development and vocational training, today announced the launch of its first Department of Labor (DOL) Registered Apprenticeship Program in SAP Extended Warehouse Management (EWM). This groundbreaking initiative is designed to help transitioning service members and veterans build in-demand technical skills and seamlessly progress from training directly into full-time employment opportunities in the digital workforce.SMLA successfully piloted the program earlier this summer with its inaugural employer partner, C5MI, placing veterans into SAP Transportation Management (TM) consulting roles. C5MI’s collaboration was instrumental in shaping the apprenticeship, demonstrating the power of education and employer partnerships in bridging critical workforce gaps.Building on this success, SMLA will officially launch the first DOL-approved cohort on September 15, 2025, with C5MI hiring the inaugural group of 10+ transitioning service members and veterans as SAP EWM Associates.“This program represents a transformative step in how we prepare and place veterans into high-demand technical careers,” said Christine Aboud, CEO of St. Michael’s Learning Academy. “With employer partners like C5MI helping us pioneer this initiative, we are creating paid, hands-on training programs that align with a company’s digital transformation strategy, ensuring veterans have a clear pathway from military service to leadership roles in SAP and beyond.”“Programs like this apprenticeship don’t just open doors for veterans,” said Marian Zaki, PhD, Instructional Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science & Engineering, Texas A&M University and SMLA Board Member. “They also augment traditional academic experiences for college students by providing hands-on training in leading industry tools such as SAP and ServiceNow, as well as essential skills in cybersecurity and project management. These real-world experiences give students the confidence to step directly into high-demand tech careers.”The apprenticeship offers paid, on-the-job training across high-demand fields, including SAP, ServiceNow, cybersecurity, and project management. Participants gain hands-on experience while earning industry-recognized credentials, positioning them for long-term success in technology-driven industries.As the official Department of Labor apprenticeship program sponsor, SMLA is now building on this foundation and inviting additional non-competing employer partners to join the initiative. By collaborating with SMLA, employers can access a pre-qualified talent pipeline of transitioning service members and veterans, benefit from the DOL apprenticeship framework, and help shape a digitally skilled, future-ready workforce.The first official cohort begins September 15, 2025, with plans to scale rapidly through partnerships with employers across multiple industries.Employers or veterans interested in joining the apprenticeship program can connect with SMLA’s team for full program details and eligibility guidance.About St. Michael’s Learning Academy (SMLA)Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, SMLA is a leading private vocational school specializing in high-demand technology and project management certifications. As the Department of Labor apprenticeship program sponsor, SMLA has developed nationally recognized initiatives such as SAP Veterans to Work and ServiceNow training programs. Through innovative education models and strong employer partnerships, SMLA helps transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses secure meaningful careers while enabling companies to upskill their workforce. Learn more at www.MySMLA.com

