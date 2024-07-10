St. Michael's Learning Academy Celebrates 10th Anniversary of SAP Veterans to Work Program
It has been an honor to serve our veterans by equipping them with the tools they need to succeed in civilian life. The success stories we've witnessed are a testament to the strength of our program.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Michael's Learning Academy (SMLA) is proud to announce the 10th anniversary of its SAP Veterans to Work Program. This pioneering initiative has transformed the lives of nearly 900 U.S. military veterans by providing them with the skills and certifications necessary for successful careers in the IT industry.
— Christine Aboud, President of St. Michael's Learning Academy
Launched in 2014, the SAP Veterans to Work Program was created in response to the Department of Defense's call for public-private partnerships to ease the transition of active-duty service members into civilian careers. Since its inception, the program has offered comprehensive training in SAP systems, leveraging SMLA's expertise and SAP's resources.
"We are incredibly proud of our program's impact over the past decade," said Christine Aboud, President of St. Michael's Learning Academy. "Our mission has always been to honor the service of our veterans by equipping them with the tools they need to succeed in civilian life. The success stories we've witnessed are a testament to their dedication and the strength of our program."
The SAP Veterans to Work Program offers a hybrid learning model, combining classroom instruction with hands-on experience. Over ten weeks, participants gain in-depth knowledge of SAP systems, culminating in a highly valued certification in the IT job market. The program boasts a 92% certification pass rate and an 85% job placement rate, highlighting its effectiveness and the quality of training.
In addition to technical training, the program includes career development support such as resume building, mock interviews, and networking opportunities with industry professionals. These elements ensure that graduates are technically proficient and well-prepared to navigate the job market.
SMLA will host events and activities yearly to commemorate this milestone, including alumni reunions, industry panels, and community outreach programs. These events aim to celebrate the achievements of our veterans and reinforce the importance of continued support for their career development.
"We are excited to celebrate this anniversary with our community and partners," added Aboud. "Looking ahead, we remain committed to expanding our program and providing exceptional training and support to our veterans."
For more information about the SAP Veterans to Work Program and upcoming anniversary events, please visit www.mysmla.com.
About St. Michael's Learning Academy
St. Michael's Learning Academy is a private post-secondary and vocational school that provides high-quality education and training programs that empower individuals to achieve their career goals. With a focus on veterans and underserved communities, SMLA offers a range of programs designed to facilitate successful transitions into the civilian workforce.
Don Fried,
Marketing Director, AtlasTech Web Studios & SMLA Consultant
don@atlastechwebstudios.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn