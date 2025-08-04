Bioequivalence Studies Market anticipated to surpass US$1,253.345 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.49%

The bioequivalence studies market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% from US$873.352 million in 2025 to US$1,253.345 million by 2030.

The bioequivalence studies market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% from US$873.352 million in 2025 to US$1,253.345 million by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the bioequivalence studies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1,253.345 million by 2030.The global market for bioequivalence studies is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for generic drugs Bioequivalence studies play a crucial role in the development and approval of generic drugs, as they demonstrate that a generic drug is equivalent to its branded counterpart in terms of dosage, safety, and effectiveness. With the rising cost of healthcare and the need for affordable medication, the demand for generic drugs has been steadily increasing, leading to a surge in the bioequivalence studies market.In addition to the growing demand for generic drugs, the increasing number of drug approvals and the rise in research and development activities in the pharmaceutical industry are also contributing to the growth of the bioequivalence studies market. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent regulations by regulatory bodies, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is also driving the market growth by ensuring the safety and efficacy of generic drugs.As the bioequivalence studies market continues to expand, it presents opportunities for contract research organizations (CROs) and clinical research organizations (CROs) to provide their services to pharmaceutical companies. This, in turn, is expected to further boost the market growth. However, the high cost of bioequivalence studies and the lack of skilled professionals in this field may hinder the market growth to some extent.Overall, the bioequivalence studies market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for generic drugs and the stringent regulations in place to ensure their safety and efficacy. With the rise in drug approvals and the growing need for affordable medication, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, providing opportunities for CROs and CMOs to expand their services and cater to the needs of the pharmaceutical industry.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/bioequivalence-studies-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the bioequivalence studies market that have been covered are CliniExperts, ProRelix Services LLP, IQVIA, ICON plc, Charles River Laboratories, Labcorp Drug Development, KYMOS Group, Veeda Clinical Research, among others.The market analytics report segments the bioequivalence studies market as follows:• By Molecule Typeo Small Moleculeo Large Molecule• By Dosage Formo Solid Oral Dosageo Parenteral Formulationso Topical Productso Others• By Therapeutic Areao Oncologyo Neurologyo Metabolic Disorderso Hematologyo Immunologyo Others• By Geography• North Americao United Stateso Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• CliniExperts• ProRelix Services LLP• IQVIA• ICON plc• Charles River Laboratories• Labcorp Drug Development• KYMOS Group• Veeda Clinical Research• Notrox Research• NorthEast BioAnalytical Laboratories LLC• NovotechReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Biosimilars Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-biosimilar-market • Global Biologics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-biologics-market • Bioanalytical Testing Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/bioanalytical-testing-market • Biologics Contract Development Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/biologics-contract-development-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

