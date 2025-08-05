EMMA International Founders Featured in DBusiness and HOUR as 'Faces of Family Entrepreneurship'
Feature Highlights the Firm’s Family-Driven Leadership, Global Vision, and Cross-Industry Impact
Their ventures span global management consulting, wellness, fine dining, and independent publishing. Headquartered in the Detroit area, with strategic growth efforts in Dubai, their companies are united by a global mindset and a shared commitment to excellence. The strength of their collaboration has been central to their success, with each initiative shaped by their complementary talents and long-term vision.
As DBusiness and HOUR notes, “Every venture draws from their complementary talents, mutual trust, and long-term vision. Based in the Detroit area with a growing international presence… their businesses are shaped by a global mindset and a commitment to excellence.” Their story is not just one of business success but also of legacy. By leading with integrity and purpose, Carmine and Kira offer a modern blueprint for family-driven leadership with lasting, cross-border impact.
The full article appears in the July/August edition of DBusiness Magazine and in the August edition of HOUR Magazine.
For more information, visit http://www.emmainternational.com/.
# # #
For additional information, please contact Shelby Whitelaw, Marketing Specialist, at 248-987-4497 or email at shelby.whitelaw@emmainternational.com.
Kira Jabri
EMMA International Consulting Group
+1 248-987-4497
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
S1:E4 - THE DEEP DIVE WITH EMMA: Reshoring
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.