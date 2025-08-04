Food Safety Testing Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Food Safety Testing Global Market Report-Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Food Safety Testing Market Through 2025?

The market size of food safety testing has experienced significant growth in the recent past. The market value that stood at $25.56 billion in 2024 is projected to increase to $27.83 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Several factors have contributed to the growth observed in the historical period. These include an increase in consumer awareness regarding food safety issues, strict government regulations and adherence to standards, a surge in foodborne diseases and outbreaks, global integration of the food supply chain and imports, enhanced focus on quality assurance and risk management, and increasing concerns over chemical and contaminant residues in food.

Over the upcoming years, the food safety testing market is anticipated to experience a swift expansion, projecting a growth to ""$41.71 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This escalation through the forecast period can be credited to the acceptance of rapid and high-throughput testing technologies, focus on utilising blockchain for food safety assurance, advancement in next-generation testing platforms, expansion of testing services in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sectors, surge in demand for genetic testing in food authentication, and the rising prominence of environmental monitoring in food production. The future trends include blockchain and digital traceability, next-generation sequencing (NGS), the employment of artificial intelligence and machine learning in data analysis, quick and point-of-use testing kits, allergen and gluten testing, along with remote sensing and spectroscopy.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Food Safety Testing Market?

The food safety testing sector is predicted to expand due to the growing popularity of processed and convenience foods. With economic growth, particularly in developing countries, people's incomes have increased, leading to a higher demand for these types of foods. Food safety testing plays a crucial role in the processed food industry to maintain the quality of packaged foods. A collaborative study by India's Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASSOCHAM) and Grant Thornton, UK, predicts that the processed food segment could attract approximately $33 billion in investments by 2024. This is due to the potential for significant investments in food safety technologies and processing equipment, as total food production in India is expected to double by 2024. Consequently, the growing appetite for processed and convenience foods propels the food testing market's development.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Food Safety Testing Market?

Major players in the Food Safety Testing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• SGS SA

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Intertek Group plc

• Bureau Veritas SA

• ALS Limited

• TÜV SÜD AG

• AsureQuality Limited

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Microbac Laboratories Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Food Safety Testing Market In The Future?

The food safety testing market is being reshaped by technological advancements. New, smart testing methods in analytical chemistry are being developed and adopted worldwide by food and beverage producers. These techniques provide precise and affordable analytical solutions, and can be seamlessly integrated into food screening procedures throughout the production and manufacturing stages. For example, in June 2024, the American biotech company, Neogen Corporation, introduced the Petrifilm Automated Feeder. The feeder was created to streamline the workflow of high-throughput food safety testing labs. This piece of equipment automates both the loading and counting of Petrifilm plates, cutting down on the amount of time technicians need to spend on such tasks. Capable of handling up to 300 Petrifilm plates in just 33 minutes, it is particularly beneficial for large-scale laboratories performing over 100,000 quality control tests annually. The feeder also works seamlessly with the Petrifilm Plate Reader Advanced, allowing labs to integrate it easily into their existing work procedures and laboratory information management systems.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Food Safety Testing Market

The food safety testing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Contaminant: Pathogens, Pesticides, Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), Toxins, Other Containments

2) By Technology: Traditional, Rapid

3) By Application: Meat, Poultry, And Seafood Products, Dairy And Dairy Products, Processed Food, Beverages, Cereals And Grains

Subsegments:

1) By Pathogens: Bacteria, Viruses, Parasites,

2) By Pesticides: Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides

3) By Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs): DNA Testing For GMO Presence, Protein Testing For GMO Traits

4) By Toxins: Mycotoxins, Marine Toxins, Heavy Metals

5) By Other Contaminants: Chemical Contaminants, Allergen Testing, Residuals From Processing

Global Food Safety Testing Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Food Safety Testing Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. It is projected that the Asia-Pacific region will experience significant growth in the future. The report provides a comprehensive coverage of multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

