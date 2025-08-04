Mercy University Named to Phi Theta Kappa’s 2025 Transfer Honor Roll

Official seal for Mercy University

This recognition highlights the Mercy University’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and successful transition for transfer students.

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Mercy University announced it has been named to Phi Theta Kappa’s 2025 Transfer Honor Roll, a national recognition that celebrates institutions that excel in creating supportive, dynamic, innovative pathways for community college transfer students. Mercy is among 251 colleges and universities across the country selected by Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), an international honor society for students at two-year colleges.“We are honored to be recognized by Phi Theta Kappa for our efforts to create accessible pathways and support systems for transfer students,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., president of Mercy University. “This reflects our ongoing commitment to student success, regardless of where their educational journey begins.”The Transfer Honor Roll is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer, admission practices, and bachelor’s degree completion. It was based on analysis from the National Student Clearinghouse, and on data submitted through the four-year institution’s profile on PTK Connect, Phi Theta Kappa’s online tool designed to help students find their best-fit colleges and career pathways.“I’m proud of the transfer outcomes we’re seeing at these Honor Roll colleges,” said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa in their announcement. “These colleges are doing more than just opening doors—they’re walking students through them. Their commitment to creating clear, supportive pathways demonstrates what’s possible when student success is truly the priority.”Read the PTK press release ###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu

