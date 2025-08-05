MTC Adds Cosmetic Surgery & Hair Transplants to 5-Year Alliance with DentSpa, Istanbul, Turkey

Team MTC with Dr. Madina Gulverdiyeva at DentSpa, Istanbul, Turkey MTC's visit to Hospital XP, Top Esthetic Clinic, Istanbul, Turkey

On 8 and 9 July 2025, MTC reviewed DentSpa Istanbul, known for Hollywood Smile makeovers, as it expands into hair and cosmetic care through Hospital XP.

At MTC, we believe in trusted partnerships. Collaborations with clinics like DentSpa help us give patients the very best in dental care.” — Mr. Deepak Datta, CEO, MTC

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Med Tourism Co, LLC (MTC), the leading global medical tourism company with 17 years of expertise, recently completed its on‑site review of DentSpa Dental Clinic and Hospital XP in Istanbul, Turkey. DentSpa has been a trusted MTC partner for over five years, welcoming more than 50,000 international patients annually.Inside MTC’s VisitDuring the two‑day visit, MTC assessed DentSpa’s clinical procedures, cutting‑edge technology, and patient facilities. The team also interviewed PhD‑qualified specialists, including prosthodontic expert Dr. Madina Gulverdiyeva, to understand how DentSpa consistently delivers exceptional outcomes at lower costs than U.S. or U.K. clinics.“All our dentists are PhDs and specialists, which helps us handle even the most complex smile makeovers,” said Dr. Madina Gulverdiyeva, Prosthodontic Specialist at DentSpa. “With advanced tools like Digital Smile Design, we plan and deliver results faster and more precisely. Because this technology is more affordable in Turkey, patients get the same quality, sometimes even better, than in the US and Europe.”Why MTC Chooses DentSpa for Its Patients- Spa-like Setting – Relaxing lounges, aromatherapy, and dedicated guest coordinators- Digital Smile Design (Dental GPS) – Personalized previews matching real results- Advanced Technology – Laser dentistry and digital diagnostics for precise outcomes- Elite Team – PhD-level specialists with international training and experience- Multilingual Staff – Smooth communication for patients from 40+ countries- Cost Advantage – Up to 70–75% lower than U.S. prices with equal or better resultsBeyond technology and accolades, MTC’s recommendation of DentSpa is rooted in real patient outcomes. Yasmeen Fatimah from the U.S. is one such example. She traveled to Turkey for dental treatment not covered by her insurance. She shared her review, “I needed some dental treatment which was not covered by my insurance in the US. MTC connected me to a DentSpa in Istanbul. I had a very good experience there and managed to get the service in 1/4th the cost here and got to see Istanbul. Isabel kept in touch and made sure everything went well.”DentSpa has now expanded its services beyond dentistry into cosmetic and hair restoration procedures under its new unit, Hospital XP. This includes treatments such as tummy tucks, breast augmentation, bariatric surgery, gynecomastia correction, facelifts, rhinoplasty, neck lifts, blepharoplasty, and advanced hair transplants. For a comprehensive guide check out ' Plastic Surgery in Turkey '.MTC looks forward to this next chapter with DentSpa, continuing to hand‑pick only the best options for patients seeking trusted treatment abroad. For those planning to get a hair transplant in Turkey, check out our detailed guide, ' Hair Transplant Turkey '.About MTCMed Tourism Co, LLC (MTC) has been helping thousands of people afford medical and dental treatments abroad. Partnering with leading hospitals and clinics worldwide, MTC ensures safe treatments, transparent planning, and significant cost savings for international patients.Thousands of success stories reflect the trust people place in them and the care put into every journey. Medical Tourism Corporation focuses on making life‑saving treatment abroad simple and stress‑free, combining quality care with compassion at every step.For Patient InquiriesUS: +1-800-661-2126; +1-214-571-4553UK: +44‑7458‑152456Australia: +61‑4‑8885‑6474

