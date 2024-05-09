CAR T-Cell Therapy for Cancer in India; MTC Opens Doors for International Patients

MTC welcomes international patients to India for cancer treatment using CAR T-cell therapy, which costs about USD$50,000 as compared to $450,000 in the US.

Accessing advanced cancer treatments shouldn't be hindered by financial constraints. We offer overseas patients opportunities to get low-cost, cutting-edge cancer treatment at international locations.” — Mr. Deepak Datta, CEO, MTC

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Tourism Corporation (MTC) is pleased to launch its initiative to open doors for international patients seeking CAR T-cell therapy in India for cancer treatment.The new-age therapy would offer significant cost savings of up to 90% to patients.Read the complete blog CAR T-Cell Therapy for Cancer in India CAR T-cell therapy is an advanced approach to treating different types of blood cancers. The therapy uses the patient’s immune system to battle the deadly disease.CAR T-cell treatment involves extracting & modifying a patient's T-cells (type of white blood cell) in a lab by adding a CAR (Chimeric Antigen Receptor) gene. The altered T-cells (CAR T-cells) destroy the cancer with high precision once they are inserted back into the patient's body.In India, CAR T-cell therapy costs between USD$50,000 to $85,000 as compared to the United States, where the cost for the treatment is a whopping USD$450,000.This clearly shows cost savings of upto 90%, putting India's position as the most economical destination for approved CAR T-cell therapy in the world.MTC connects international patients with the top CAR T-cell therapy programs and specialists in India at affordable cost. The cost package, starting at USD$50,000, includes accommodation, meals, and therapy-related expenses.MTC advisors strive to ensure a hassle-free experience for patients and their companions from the time they land in India till the end of their treatment.With over 17 years of excellence and JCI-accredited partners globally, MTC has made it easy for overseas patients to get other treatments for blood cancer, such as Bone Marrow Transplant in India and popular treatments such as Dental Work in India In 2017, CAR T-cell therapy was approved in the US by the FDA (Food & Drug Administration). After this, other nations such as China, the UK, and Germany received approvals through designated regulatory bodies in their respective countries.In 2023, India’s counterpart to FDA, CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organization), approved India’s indigenous CAR T-cell therapy thanks to two successful clinical trials. This success was rooted in exceptional studies conducted by top Indian & American academicians and clinicians.Studies have shown a success rate of 80% for CAR T-cell therapy in India. The treatment has also shown a high degree of safety, with minimal side effects on patients.CAR-T cell therapy is changing the face of oncology, with India at the forefront. Despite high costs being a challenge, India offers hope to overseas patients to get this effective new-age cancer treatment at low costs.Through their strong network of specialists and premier hospitals across the country, MTC is proud to bring this latest therapy increasingly within reach for international patients seeking affordable options.About MTC:Medical Tourism Corporation (MTC) has been helping people afford medical and dental treatments abroad for 17 years. We work with top hospitals worldwide to make sure you get quality healthcare at a low cost.Our clients' happy smiles motivate us to do better every day. Thousands of success stories show how deeply we care about each patient. At MTC, we make life easy for our clients by providing life-saving treatments with compassion.

Watch experts talk about advanced CAR T-cell therapy for cancer in India. Learn about cost, procedure, timelines and a smooth patient journey powered by MTC.