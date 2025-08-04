Fishmeal Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

Fishmeal Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Fishmeal Market Worth?

The fishmeal market has experienced a significant surge in its size over the past few years. The market, which is worth $8.88 billion in 2024, is projected to augment to $9.38 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This notable increase in the historic period can be credited to the heightened worldwide demand for aquaculture and animal feed, expansion of the livestock and poultry sectors, a rising understanding of the nutritional advantages linked with fishmeal, the growth of commercial fishing and processing operations, the necessity for animal feeds that are rich in protein and nutrients, as well as the demand for fishmeal in the pet food and specialty feed sectors.

It's projected that the fishmeal market will witness robust growth in the coming years, with a potential increase to $11.89 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The anticipated growth within the forecast period is attributed to various factors such as the use of fishmeal as a means of providing omega-3 fatty acids in functional foods, concentration on responsible and sustainable fishing methods, progressing research and development in protein alternatives for animal feed, the requirement of nutrient-rich feeds in animal husbandry and agriculture, extended use of fishmeal in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical sectors, and the rising demand for organic and non-GMO certified fishmeal products. Upcoming trends within the forecast duration could include improved processing technologies, a focus on omega-3 fatty acids, fortifying animal feeds, quality assurance innovations in fishmeal, and bioactive compounds and functional additives.

What Are The Factors Driving The Fishmeal Market?

The expansion of the aquaculture sector is projected to drive the fishmeal market's growth. Aquaculture involves the farming of fish, shellfish, and aquatic plant life, such as algae, in fresh, saline, and brackish environments. It serves multiple purposes including food supply, population restoration of endangered species, natural stock replenishment, and the revival of aquatic species' habitats. The surge in seafood demand and a drop in wild fish catches annually suggests a predicted growth in aquaculture. This, in turn, enhances the demand for fishmeal. For example, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations - a US-based agency dedicated to eradicating hunger and enhancing food security and nutrition - reported in August 2022 that the global output of fisheries and aquaculture had spiked to 223.2 million tons. This included 185.4 million tons (live weight) of aquatic animals such as fish, crustaceans, mollusks like mussels and squid, in addition to 37.8 million tons (wet weight) of algae. As such, the advancement of the aquaculture sector fuels the demand for the fishmeal market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Fishmeal Market?

Major players in the fishmeal market include:

• Aker Biomarine Antarctic AS

• Alpha Atlantique

• Animalfeeds International Corporation

• Austevoll Seafood ASA

• Biomega AS

• Oceana Group Limited

• Omega Protein Corporation

• Pioneer Fishing (Pty) Ltd.

• Sarma Fish S.A.R.L

• Pesquera Diamante S.A.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Fishmeal Sector?

Novel fishmeal offerings are rapidly emerging as a significant trend in the global fishmeal industry. Major businesses in the fishmeal market are developing and launching new products in response to increasing demand for innovative, nutrition-rich fishmeal for animals. For example, Interpet, a British company specializing in fish care and aquarium maintenance, launched a new pond fish food under the Blagdon brand in July 2022 called Blagdon Fit & Wild Pond Sticks. This product, derived from insects and tiny crustaceans, is devoid of fishmeal. Instead, protein sources include mealworm meal, daphnia, bloodworms and black soldier fly larvae — ingredients that better mirror a fish's wild diet. The aim of this product is to offer fish the healthiest, most natural diet possible to support their well-being and fitness.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Fishmeal Market Share?

The fishmeal market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Livestock: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Other Livestock

2) By Source: Salmon and Trout, Marine Fish, Carps, Crustaceans, Tilapia, Other Sources

3) By Application: Fertilizers, Animal Feed, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Ruminants: Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle

2) By Poultry: Broilers, Layers, Turkeys

3) By Swine: Weaner Pigs, Grower-Finisher Pigs

4) By Aquatic Animals: Farmed Fish, Shrimp And Other Shellfish

5) By Other Livestock: Goats, Sheep, Horses

What Are The Regional Trends In The Fishmeal Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the fishmeal global market. The fishmeal market report for 2025 covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

