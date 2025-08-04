Video Surveillance Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 10.42% through 2035, reaching US$ 168.81 Billion

Video Surveillance Market Research Report By Component, Hardware, Application, Regional

The Global Video Surveillance Market was valued at USD 56.4 billion in 2024 and is poised for an exponential rise, expected to reach USD 168.81 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.42% from 2025 to 2035. This surge reflects a seismic shift in how security, data, and infrastructure are being redefined in an increasingly digital and urbanized world.

Smart Cities Fueling Demand

The proliferation of smart city initiatives is among the leading drivers of this growth. Governments worldwide are investing heavily in urban infrastructure, integrating advanced video surveillance systems for real-time monitoring, traffic management, emergency response, and public safety. Cities like Singapore, Dubai, and Seoul are already showcasing how intelligent surveillance contributes to operational efficiency and crime deterrence.

Key Companies in the Video Surveillance Market Include:

• Hikvision
• Milestone Systems
• Dahua Technology
• Lenovo
• Axis Communications
• Hanwha Techwin
• Tyco Integrated Security
• Avigilon
• Johnson Controls
• Cisco Systems
• Genetec
• Bosch Security Systems
• FLIR Systems
• NEC Corporation

AI-Powered Video Analytics Revolution

Beyond traditional monitoring, modern surveillance systems now leverage AI-powered video analytics to detect anomalies, recognize patterns, and automate alerts. These capabilities extend surveillance from passive recording to active threat detection, providing organizations with actionable insights in real time. Features like facial recognition, license plate tracking, and behavior analysis are transforming the landscape across airports, retail stores, and industrial sites.

Biometric Integration Enhancing Security

The integration of biometric technologies, such as facial and gait recognition, further amplifies the value of video surveillance. These systems enable more robust access control, personnel tracking, and forensic investigations, playing a crucial role in sectors such as finance, healthcare, defense, and education.

A Sector-Wide Impact

From enterprise campuses to critical infrastructure, and from transportation hubs to residential complexes, the adoption of video surveillance is becoming indispensable. Moreover, cloud-based storage solutions and IoT-enabled cameras are making video surveillance more scalable, cost-effective, and manageable remotely.

Final Thoughts

The next decade will witness video surveillance transitioning from a reactive tool to a proactive intelligence platform. As the market races toward the USD 168.81 billion milestone by 2035, businesses and governments must navigate this growth with a focus on privacy, ethics, and data governance, ensuring that the power of surveillance technology is used responsibly and inclusively.

