Fish Powder Market to Reach $12.1 Billion by 2029 with 6.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Fish Powder Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Fish Powder Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the market size of fish powder. From $8.82 billion in 2024, it is projected to grow to $9.4 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth in the historical period can be associated with factors such as heightened consumer awareness of fish's nutritional benefits, an increase in demand for protein-rich and functional food ingredients, growing health consciousness leading to preference for natural ingredients, growth of the aquaculture and fisheries industries, a need for sustainable and eco-friendly food sources, and a rise in the demand for fish powder in the animal feed and pet food industries.

The market size for fish powder is projected to experience substantial growth over the coming years, expanding to ""$12.11 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This predicted growth during the forecast period hinges on several factors: the use of fish powder as a taste enhancer and organic umami element, focus on minimizing waste and utilizing fish leftovers, dietary necessity for omega-3 fatty acids and key micronutrients, extension of fish powder usage in beauty and personal care items, and the rising demand for fish protein in athletic and fitness nutrition. Key trends to look out for during the forecast period encompass microencapsulation of fish powder, clean labelling and natural processing, inventive packing solutions, powdered fish oil and omega-3 supplements, and fortification of food and drink products.

Download a free sample of the fish powder market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5943&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Fish Powder Market?

The rise in health awareness is anticipated to propel the growth of the fish powder market in the future. This concept of health consciousness implies an individual's understanding and active efforts towards enhancing and preserving their health and wellness, entailing a variety of behaviors, attitudes, and values associated with physical fitness, nutrition, and lifestyle decisions. The surge in health consciousness is accelerated by aspects such as the escalating incidence of lifestyle-induced diseases like obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases, which have heightened recognition of the necessity for a healthy lifestyle. Fish powder is an appealing option for health-conscious consumers owing to its abundant amount of essential nutrients, such as proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins, which aids overall health and encourages a balanced, nutrient-rich diet. For example, a survey study conducted by the International Food Information Council, a non-profit organization in the US, in May 2022, involving 1,005 American adults aged 18–80 and adult Gen Z consumers aged 18–24, revealed that about 52% of the respondents adhered to a specific diet or eating pattern, an increase from 39% in 2021. In addition, the most popular choices were clean eating (16%), mindful eating (14%), and calorie counting (13%). Consequently, the rise in health consciousness is propelling the fish powder market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Fish Powder Market?

Major players in the Fish Powder Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Austevoll Seafood ASA

• Omega Protein Corporation

• Daybrook Fisheries Inc.

• Cermaq Group AS

• Kodiak Fishmeal Company

• Pesquera Exalmar SAA

• Nissui Corporation

• Pesquera Hayduk S.A.

• Oceana Group Limited

• Dalian Longyuan Fish Meal Co. Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Fish Powder Market?

The fish powder market is being transformed by advances in technology. The principal participants in this market are utilizing an array of technological advancements to solidify their market standing. An example of this is Cermaq Canada Ltd., a salmon farming enterprise based in Canada, which adopted aeration technology from Poseidon Ocean Systems in January 2022. According to Cermaq, the newly implemented aeration technology has allowed them to reduce their CO2 emissions by over 76,000 kg in 2021 alone.

How Is The Fish Powder Market Segmented?

The fish powder market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source: Whole Fish, By-Product

2) By Type: Steam Dried (SD) Fish Powder, Flame Dried (FD) Fish Powder

3) By Distribution Channel: B2B, B2C

4) By Application: Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Food And Beverages, Sports Nutrition and Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Fertilizer

Subsegments:

1) By Steam Dried (SD) Fish Powder: High-Protein Steam Dried Powder, Low-Odor Steam Dried Powder

2) By Flame Dried (FD) Fish Powder: Traditional Flame Dried Powder, High-Temperature Flame Dried Powder

View the full fish powder market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fish-powder-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Fish Powder Market?

In 2024, the Fish Powder Global Market Report 2025 identified Asia-Pacific as the predominant region. It anticipated Europe to witness the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Fish Powder Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fishing Hunting And Trapping Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fishing-hunting-and-trapping-global-market-report

Meat Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meat-poultry-and-seafood-global-market-report

Seafood Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/seafood-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.