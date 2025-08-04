Agriculture Drones Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Agriculture Drones Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agriculture Drones Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the market size for agricultural drones has seen massive growth. The market is expected to rise from $2.55 billion in 2024 and further expand to $3.39 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.9%. This substantial growth during the historical period can be linked to the adoption of precision agriculture, government aid and subsidies, efficiency in farm size and labor, crop health surveillance, demonstration and awareness initiatives, increasing global population, and a surge in mapping and surveying applications.

The market size for agricultural drones is anticipated to exhibit tremendous growth in the forthcoming years. By 2029, it is estimated to amplify to $9.36 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. The predicted surge in the forecasted period is due to various factors such as climate alterations and sustainable farming, automated spraying techniques, personalized solutions for different crops, educational and training initiatives, a growing emphasis on organic farming, arrival of new market participants, and supportive regulations and guidelines. The primary trends during this period are expected to include multispectral and hyperspectral imaging, weather forecasting and predictive analysis, drone-as-a-service (DaaS) models, drones employed for crop surveillance and inventory control, incorporation with artificial intelligence, and machine learning along with operations beyond visual line of sight.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Agriculture Drones Market?

The uptick in food demand is propelling the growth of the agriculture drone industry. The term food refers to any substance consumed by humans and animals for nourishment and essential nutritional needs. The rising global population is leading to an escalation in the demand for food. Drone technology allows farmers to implement a strategic approach involving enhanced irrigation, pest control, crop health monitoring, and reduction of labor costs on farms, collectively contributing to a higher crop yield. For instance, The Food and Agricultural Organization, a Canada-based UN entity, has provided data claiming that global food production will need to rise by 70% to cater to the anticipated global population growth, set to hit 9.6 billion by 2050. Given these facts, it can be concluded that the upswing in food demand is fueling the agriculture drone industry.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Agriculture Drones Market?

Major players in the Agriculture Drones Global Market Report 2025 include:

• SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

• Parrot Drones SAS

• 3D Robotics Inc.

• Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

• DroneDeploy Inc.

• AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

• OPTiM Corporation

• CropX Technologies Ltd.

• PrecisionHawk Inc.

• Delair-Tech SAS

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Agriculture Drones Market?

The emergence of product innovations is a leading trend making waves in the agriculture drone market. The evolution of these innovations in drones helps businesses maintain their market relevance, whilst also facilitating growth and improvement. Prominent companies in the agriculture drone market are heavily invested in creating innovative products, such as smart drones and intelligent drones of the next generation. Smart drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that perform challenging tasks via smart software, are examples of these innovations. For instance, in January 2022, Eavision, an American firm specializing in smart agricultural robotics, unveiled the EA-30X. This agricultural drone, equipped with dual-eye environment sensing technology, allows for safe and dynamic obstacle avoidance and provides full coverage of terrain up to 90 degrees below. This drone advances the cutting-edge with a new generation lighting system and contains the CCMS-L20000 dual-peak misting nozzle, making it ideal for agricultural operations in hilly and mountainous areas. Among the drone's unique features are its ability to accurately spray at predefined locations and its ingenious path design with multiple takeoff and landing locations.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Agriculture Drones Market Growth

The agriculture drones market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Blade, Hybrid

2) By Farming Environment: Outdoor, Indoor

3) By Farm Size: Small Farms, Mid-Sized Farms, Large Farms

4) By Application: Field Mapping, Variable Rate Application, Crop Spraying, Crop Scouting, Livestock, Agriculture Photography, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed Wing: High-Altitude Fixed Wing Drones, Low-Altitude Fixed Wing Drones

2) By Rotary Blade: Quadcopters, Hexacopters, Octocopters

3) By Hybrid: Vertical Take-Off And Landing (VTOL) Drones, Multirotor Fixed Wing Drones

View the full agriculture drones market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agriculture-drones-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Agriculture Drones Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for agriculture drones. It is anticipated that the highest rate of growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The various regions mapped out in the agriculture drones market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

