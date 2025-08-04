Clue Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Delivering Enterprise-Grade Data Security to Construction Firms

Clue is an AI-Driven advanced construction equipment software tailored for the heavy construction industry. Clue - Construction equipment management software has officially achieved SOC 2 Type II certification, validating that our platform adheres to the highest security standards in the industry.

Clue achieves SOC 2 Type II certification, ensuring top-tier data security for construction firms and setting a new standard for secure, reliable operations.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clue, the construction industry’s leading equipment management platform, has officially achieved SOC 2 Type II certification—the highest standard of operational security and reliability. This milestone assures contractors and fleet managers that their data is protected to the strictest enterprise-grade standards.

SOC 2 Type II, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a rigorous cybersecurity framework. Unlike Type I, which evaluates controls at a single point in time, Type II validates that security practices are effectively implemented and maintained over several months.

Prescient Security conducted a detailed review of Clue’s security, availability, and confidentiality controls. The evaluation tested access management, user permissions, data monitoring systems, employee protocols, and incident response frameworks. The certification confirms that Clue’s platform consistently enforces best practices for safeguarding sensitive operational data.

“Our customers trust Clue to manage more than $2 billion in construction assets,” said Oded Ran, CEO and co-founder of Clue.

“Achieving SOC 2 Type II demonstrates that we meet—and exceed—the strictest security standards. As the industry accelerates its digital transformation, Clue is proud to set the benchmark for secure, enterprise-ready operations.”

This achievement reflects our commitment to data protection and operational excellence—read more about how Clue Secures SOC 2 Type II Certification and what it means for your business.

What this means for construction teams

Clue’s platform is purpose-built to help heavy civil, infrastructure, and specialty contractors work smarter and safer:

Real-time equipment tracking to prevent theft and costly project delays

Predictive maintenance scheduling to reduce downtime and extend asset life

Digital inspections and compliance workflows to cut paperwork and speed audits

Fuel and utilization analytics to identify savings opportunities and protect margins

Clue integrates seamlessly with ERPs, GPS systems, OEM telematics, and field workflows, providing construction teams with one unified view of their entire fleet and equipment operations.

For an industry where uptime, safety, and cost control are non-negotiable, this certification reinforces Clue’s position as a trusted, enterprise-grade partner.

About Clue

Clue is the leading construction equipment management platform for heavy construction, civil, and infrastructure contractors. Its software centralizes equipment tracking, maintenance, fuel, inspections, and utilization into one easy-to-use system. By reducing downtime, streamlining workflows, and improving asset performance, Clue helps contractors boost productivity and profitability across projects.

