Archer Western & E.R. Snell Deploy CLUE Tech to Tackle One of America's Worst Traffic Bottlenecks

Improvements at the I-285 Interchange at the I-20 East of Atlanta will ease traffic congestion for an area that's been called "one of the worst bottlenecks in the country”. Photo credit: GDOT. CLUE's equipment management software was selected by Archer Western & E.R. Snell for their GDOT Interchange project

Pioneering Joint Venture to Integrate CLUE’s Equipment Management Software in $686M GDOT I-285/I-20 East Interchange

CLUE is more than just an asset management tool; it's a comprehensive solution for strategic decision-making.” — Greg Munna, Project Manager for the I-285/I-20 East Interchange Project

STONECREST, GA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant step forward for construction project management, the joint venture between Archer Western and E.R. Snell has signed an agreement to incorporate CLUE, a leading provider of equipment management software solutions, into their ongoing $686 million I-285/I-20 East Interchange Project in Georgia. The project will ease traffic congestion through the region and decrease overall travel times for an area that's been called "one of the worst bottlenecks in the country".

By harnessing the advanced capabilities of CLUE, the Archer Western and E.R. Snell Joint Venture aims to redefine the standards of efficiency and sustainability in large-scale infrastructure development. The I-285/I-20 East Interchange Project, a cornerstone of Georgia's Department of Transportation (GDOT) plans, now stands to benefit from the software's sophisticated resource management and real-time tracking facilities.

Project Manager for the I-285/I-20 East Interchange Project, Greg Munna, spoke of the significance of this strategic collaboration, stating, "Given the intricate and extensive nature of this project, a technological solution like CLUE is indispensable." Munna highlighted the operational oversight offered by CLUE's advanced equipment management software as a key factor in meeting the project's demanding timeline.

Furthermore, Munna suggested that the software's far-reaching benefits extend beyond mere resource management. "CLUE is more than just an asset management tool; it's a comprehensive solution for strategic decision-making. Real-time data, analytics, and insights not only enhance our resource management but allow us to anticipate and address potential challenges," he explained.

The integration of CLUE's state-of-the-art technology into the project execution plan showcases the Archer Western and E.R. Snell Joint Venture's commitment to efficiency, innovation, and value generation. This strategic use of technology is poised to deliver successful, efficient, and cost-effective project completion, benefiting Georgia's residents and taxpayers.

------

About Archer Western and E.R. Snell Joint Venture:

Archer Western and E.R. Snell are leading U.S.-based construction firms recognized for managing complex, large-scale infrastructure projects. They are renowned for delivering efficiency, innovation, and sustainable solutions.

About Clue Insights:

Clue (https://getclue.com) is a global provider of state-of-the-art equipment management software solutions. Specializing in efficiency, innovation, and real-time data analytics, CLUE empowers heavy construction contractors to streamline operations and make strategic, informed decisions regarding their resources.