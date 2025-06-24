Japanese Researchers Develop Medication for Growing New Teeth by 2030

HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A team of researchers in Japan is testing a new medication to grow teeth. If the current studies continue to show positive results, the treatment, which blocks a protein that suppresses tooth growth, could be available to the public by 2030.

The research, led by Dr. Hiroshi Tanaka, is for people who have lost teeth due to trauma or congenital conditions such as tooth agenesis. The medication activates dormant tooth buds in the body, allowing new teeth to grow, an alternative to dentures or dental implants.

In the first phase of the clinical trial, adult participants with at least one missing tooth received the treatment under clinical supervision. All participants showed signs of new tooth growth. The second phase, currently ongoing, validates those results in a larger group and further assesses safety and efficacy.

“Our goal is to provide a natural and lasting solution for those affected by tooth loss,” said Dr. Tanaka. “This is a big step forward in modern dentistry.”

The medication blocks a protein called USAG-1, which plays a key role in suppressing the body’s ability to regenerate teeth. Previous studies in animal models, including mice and ferrets, have shown successful results, paving the way for human trials.

If this medication is successful, it will change how dentists approach tooth loss, and patients will soon have a simpler, more natural solution.

Dental professionals in the US are watching this closely. At Cypress Towne Dental, Dr. Paracha and Dr. Siddiqi see the potential of this to change future treatment options. “Patients ask if they will ever be able to grow their teeth again,” said Dr. Paracha. “This is the first real possibility of making that happen.”

Smile4Ever Dental, known for patient-centred care, also sees this as a game-changer for long-term oral health outcomes and patient comfort.

