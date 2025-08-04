Donglify Launches Team Member Accounts: A Smarter Way to Share USB Dongles

Donglify added Team Member Accounts

Donglify received an important update - Team Member Accounts were added. This feature makes sharing USB dongles with your colleagues easier.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Team, Inc. is proud to introduce an update for Donglify - one of its leading products for USB dongle sharing. Today company launched a brand-new Donglify feature: Team Member Accounts. This innovative update makes new ways for organizations to manage dongles with their employees. With Team Member Accounts, each user gets their own “mini-account,” offering enhanced control, flexibility, and security compared to traditional personal subscriptions.

Key Features of Team Member Accounts:

Access Control: Instead of sharing a single personal account, users in a group can now have their own individual “mini-accounts,” making it easier to manage who has access to which devices. This ensures a higher level of security and a better user experience.



Fine-Tuning: Team Member Accounts allow you to add or delete users anytime. Additionally, you can limit the number of connections for each user, offering more customization and flexibility for your team’s needs.



Financial Benefit: For businesses or teams, using a Team Member Account is more cost-effective than purchasing multiple standalone personal subscriptions. Now, you can manage all your users within a single, affordable plan.



Donglify’s Team Member Accounts feature is ideal for businesses, organizations, or teams that require efficient, secure device sharing while maintaining flexibility and cost-effectiveness. This update simplifies your workflow and provides a seamless collaboration experience.

Donglify’s new feature is now available to all users of the Advanced and Enterprise plans. For more information, visit https://www.donglify.net/en/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.