CloudMounter for Windows 3.0 expands cloud integration with Box and MEGA

The new release of CloudMounter for Windows focuses on new integrations and fixes for a more stable user experience.

VA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Team, Inc. has released an update to CloudMounter for Windows version 3.0, introducing support for two more cloud storage platforms: Box and MEGA. These new connections expand the range of services available to Windows users, making the app closer in terms of connectivity to its macOS version.

Alongside the new integrations, the update delivers performance improvements, such as speed and stability when managing online files, smoother handling of online files, and updates to existing integrations with Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive.

Besides that, several critical issues have been resolved, including challenges with connecting to some FTP servers, uploading files after restarting the app, and difficulties with installation on Arm-based PCs.

With this update, CloudMounter for Windows continues to focus on simplifying cloud storage management, allowing users to mount cloud services and work with online files right from File Explorer.

For more detailed information, please visit the website cloudmounter.net.

Electronic Team, Inc. is a technology development company specializing in producing high-quality software applications across all major platforms.

