Fast Food Market Set to Reach $822.19 Billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Fast Food Market Through 2025?

There has been consistent growth in the fast food market over recent years. From a fast food market size of $645.2 billion in 2024, it is predicted to increase to $658.85 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. This historic upswing can be linked to shifts in consumer habits and ways of life, swift urbanization worldwide, the effects of globalization, a surge in the demand for easy-to-prepare meals, and a swelling working population.

In the coming years, we anticipate robust expansion in the fast food market. Forecasts predict it will accelerate to ""$822.2 billion in 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Various factors contributing to the predicted growth during the forecast period include an increase in consumer spending on food, speedy industrialization, growth in the youthful population, amplified disposable income, and economic development. Noteworthy trends for the upcoming period encompass plant-centered alternatives, ghost kitchens, touch-free ordering and payment systems, tailored menu options, and healthier food choices in the menu.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Fast Food Market?

The fast-food market's growth is being significantly influenced by the rising demand for plant-based proteins. These proteins, derived from plants like legumes, grains, nuts, seeds, and vegetables, serve as a sustainable substitute for proteins obtained from animals. The surge in demand for plant-based proteins is due to heightened consumer consciousness of their health benefits, environmental sustainability worries, ethical animal welfare issues, and the increasing trend of vegan and flexitarian diets. Fast food chains are expanding their menus by introducing plant-based protein choices such as veggie burgers and nuggets, catering to the increasing need for healthier and meat-free alternatives. For example, the Good Food Institute, a US-based non-profit organization, reported in April 2023 that global retail sales of plant-based meat and seafood in 2022 totalled $6.1 billion, denoting an 8% increase in revenue and a 5% rise in weight. Moreover, the combined sales of plant-based milk, cheese, and yogurt hit $21.6 billion worldwide, noting a 7% rise from the previous year. Therefore, the escalating demand for plant-based proteins is accounting for the overall fast-food market's growth.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Fast Food Market?

Major players in the Fast Food Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Auntie Anne's Inc.

• Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC

• Domino's Pizza Inc.

• Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

• Hardee's Restaurants LLC

• Jack in the Box Inc.

• McDonald's Corporation

• Restaurant Brands International Inc.

• Yum! Brands Inc.

• Doctor's Associates Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Fast Food Market In The Future?

The trend of innovative advancements in online food delivery is rapidly gaining momentum in the fast-food sector. Leading corporations in the fast-food arena are devising novel methods to enhance the online food delivery experience for their patrons. As an example, in February 2022, KFC, an American fast-food chain, introduced Wing, Australia's premier on-demand drone delivery service. The project is a result of a partnership with Collins Food Limited, KFC Australia's most significant corporate franchise partner, leading to the creation of a cloud kitchen. This unprecedented establishment will premake KFC's chicken for drone delivery, enabling customers to receive their KFC orders within minutes with exceptional convenience.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Fast Food Market

The fast food market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: On-Premise, Delivery And Take Away

2) By Product: Seafood, Latin American Food, Chicken, Sandwich, Burger, Pasta, Other Products

3) By End-User: Quick-Service Restaurants, Fast-Casual Restaurants, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By On-Premise: Dine-In Service, Drive-Thru Service

2) By Delivery And Take Away: Third-Party Delivery Services, In-House Delivery, Pre-Packaged Takeaway, Custom Order Takeaway

Global Fast Food Market - Regional Insights

In the Fast Food Global Market Report 2025, North America was recorded as having the largest fast-food market in 2024. In the upcoming forecast period, Asia-Pacific is predicted to undergo the most rapid growth. The report encompasses various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

