Egg Protein Powder Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Egg Protein Powder Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Egg Protein Powder Market?

The market size for egg protein powder has experienced robust growth over the past few years. Projected to rise from $4.9 billion in 2024 to $5.18 billion in 2025, it is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The impressive growth during the historical period can be traced back to its use in fitness and sports nutrition, dietary plans, as a non-allergenic alternative, in baking and culinary pursuits, as well as for weight control.

The market for egg protein powder is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the coming years. It's predicted to reach a value of ""$6.9 billion in 2029"" with a CAGR of 7.4%. Factors contributing to this anticipated growth into the forecast period involve health and wellness trends, the rise of alternative ingredients, sustainability efforts, digital marketing, online shopping, and the popularity of plant-based alternatives. Other trends expected to play a major role during the forecast period include solutions for allergen-free and food sensitivity issues, technological innovation, functional ingredients, creative applications, and the introduction of new products.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Egg Protein Powder Market?

The surge in the nutraceuticals & dietary supplement sector is projected to boost the expansion of the egg protein powder industry. Egg protein powder, used as a nutritional supplement, is lactose-free with high bioavailability, making it ideal for enhancing muscle recovery due to its low carbohydrate and fat content. Nutraceuticals, offering medical or health advantages, utilize egg protein powder for its nutritious and functional attributes. The expansion of the nutraceuticals & dietary supplement sector will spark a demand for egg protein powder, a critical dietary and nutritional supplement. For example, a press release by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in June 2022 indicates that the Indian nutraceutical market will balloon to approximately $18 billion by 2025. In addition, the Indian dietary supplements market, valued at $3,924.44 million in 2020, is anticipated to climb to $10,198.57 million by 2026, marking a year-on-year growth of 22%. Consequently, the rapid growth in the nutraceuticals & dietary supplement sector will fuel the egg protein powder market's development.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Egg Protein Powder Market?

Major players in the Egg Protein Powder Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Avangardco Investments Public Limited

• Bouwhuis Enthoven B.V.

• BNL Food Group B.V.

• DEB EL FOOD B.V.

• Eurovo Group

• Kewpie Corporation

• NOW Health Group Inc.

• VPA Australia Pty Ltd

• Rose Acre Farms Inc.

• Sanovo Technology Group

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Egg Protein Powder Industry?

Leading enterprises in the egg protein powder market are concentrating on introducing ingenious solutions like precision-fermented egg protein to improve the nutritional content and sustainability of their offerings. Precision-fermented egg protein is a groundbreaking production approach that employs fermentation methods to generate egg proteins, eliminating the need for conventional animal farming. For example, in April 2024, US food-biotech firm Onego Bio introduced Bioalbumen, an animal-free egg protein made using precision fermentation meant to replicate the attributes of traditional egg whites. This inventive product is compatible with a range of culinary uses such as baking and sauces while averting the environmental and moral issues linked to standard egg production.

What Segments Are Covered In The Egg Protein Powder Market Report?

The egg protein powder market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Whole Egg Powder, Egg Yolk Powder, Egg White Powder

2) By Form: Solid, Liquid

3) By Application: Dietary Supplements, Bakery Products, Meat Products, Ice Creams, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Whole Egg Powder: Instant Whole Egg Powder, Spray-Dried Whole Egg Powder

2) By Egg Yolk Powder: Instant Egg Yolk Powder, Spray-Dried Egg Yolk Powder

3) By Egg White Powder: Instant Egg White Powder, Spray-Dried Egg White Powder, Freeze-Dried Egg White Powder

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Egg Protein Powder Market?

The Egg Protein Powder Global Market Report 2025 identifies Asia-Pacific as the leading region in terms of market size in 2024. The report predicts growth in this region. It also encompassed other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa in its scope.

