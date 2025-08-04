Deputy President Paul Mashatile embarks on a cleaning campaign in Mangaung, 5 Aug

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Tuesday, 05 August 2025, visit the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality in the Free State Province as part of the Clean Cities and Towns Campaign.

The Clean Cities, Towns and Villages integrated service delivery campaign was officially launched in Kliptown, Soweto in June this year as a national initiative aimed at fostering cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable urban and rural environments, where the communuty takes part in cleaning their environments, working together with the District and Local Municipalities. The campaign aligns with Government’s broader service delivery objectives under the District Development Model (DDM) and builds on the Free State Provinces “Bontle ke Botho”, which promotes community pride and shared responsibility for public spaces.

The Mangaung leg of the campaign will be held under the theme: “Bontle Ke Botho: A Free State That Works for All – Building clean and sustainable communities”.

The Clean Cities and Towns Campaign seeks to revitalise urban areas, enhance service delivery, and combat environmental degradation. It is also part of South Africa’s commitment to climate action to preserve the environment, support social cohesion initiatives and prioritise efforts for decent work, poverty eradication, and community resilience.

The visit by the Deputy President will mobilise communities and stakeholders to participate in cleaning and greening initiatives, showcase accelerated service delivery interventions, including waste management, infrastructure repairs, tree planting as well as reinforce partnerships between government, private sector, and residents to ensure sustainable urban development.

The Deputy President will be accompanied by the National DDM Champions for Mangaung District Municipality, namely, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau; Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ms Pinky Kekane; Deputy Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Environment, Ms Bernice Swarts, as well as Premier of the Free State, Mme MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae and Members of the Executive Council (MECs), the Executive Mayor of Manguang Metro Cllr. Gregory Nthatisi and Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMCs), as well as other senior leaders of government from national, provincial and local spheres of government.

Details of the visit are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 05 August 2025

TIME: 09:00 (Media to start setting up at 08h00)

Venue: Mangaung Metropolitan Council Bloemfontein, Free State Province.

Media wishing to cover the visit must please send their RSVPs to Ms Pulane Tsupane on 071 302 2595 or Pulane.Tsupane@fspremier.gov.za

Media enquiries: Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President on 066 195 8840.