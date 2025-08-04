Submit Release
Ministers Parks Tau and Ronald Lamola brief media on reciprocal US tariffs, 4 Aug

The departments of Trade, Industry and Competition, and International Relations and Cooperation would like to invite members of the media to a press briefing to be addressed by Minister Parks Tau and Minister Ronald Lamola on the reciprocal US tariffs.

Details of the Media Briefing are as follows:

Date: Monday 4 August 2025 
Venue: Germiston Civic Centre 
Time: 10:00
Please confirm attendance by sending your details to Phumzile Kotane to pkotane@thedtic.gov.za or whattsapp on 071 462 8246.

Media Enquiries:

Kaamil Alli – Ministerial Spokesperson 
Mobile: +27 82 520 6813
WhatsApp: +27 82 520 6813
E-mail: KAlli@thedtic.gov.za

