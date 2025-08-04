Ministers Parks Tau and Ronald Lamola brief media on reciprocal US tariffs, 4 Aug

The departments of Trade, Industry and Competition, and International Relations and Cooperation would like to invite members of the media to a press briefing to be addressed by Minister Parks Tau and Minister Ronald Lamola on the reciprocal US tariffs.

Details of the Media Briefing are as follows:

Date: Monday 4 August 2025

Venue: Germiston Civic Centre

Time: 10:00

