Ministers Parks Tau and Ronald Lamola brief media on reciprocal US tariffs, 4 Aug
The departments of Trade, Industry and Competition, and International Relations and Cooperation would like to invite members of the media to a press briefing to be addressed by Minister Parks Tau and Minister Ronald Lamola on the reciprocal US tariffs.
Details of the Media Briefing are as follows:
Date: Monday 4 August 2025
Venue: Germiston Civic Centre
Time: 10:00
Please confirm attendance by sending your details to Phumzile Kotane to pkotane@thedtic.gov.za or whattsapp on 071 462 8246.
Media Enquiries:
Kaamil Alli – Ministerial Spokesperson
Mobile: +27 82 520 6813
WhatsApp: +27 82 520 6813
E-mail: KAlli@thedtic.gov.za
