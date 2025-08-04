Green Zen Dubai’s #1 Biophilic Designer — Launches Biophilic Magazine, a Quarterly Guide to Nature-Inspired Living

Green Zen Garden Project Dubai Presentation to Jennifer McShane Bary from HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum Indoor Zen Garden Project by Green Zen Indoor Zen Garden Project by Green Zen

Green Zen, Dubai’s #1 biophilic designer, launches Biophilic Magazine—a quarterly guide to nature-inspired interiors, wellness, and sustainable design.

Design should serve your health, elevate your mood, and restore your energy. That’s the power of biophilia.” — Jennifer McShane Bary

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Zen , Dubai’s pioneering biophilic design studio, has officially been recognized as the Number One Biophilic Designer in Dubai. With a portfolio of transformative green interiors across luxury villas, penthouses, wellness centers, and corporate offices, Green Zen is redefining interior design by bringing nature into the heart of urban living.In a bold next step for the brand, Green Zen has launched the first issue of its new quarterly publication, Biophilic Magazine — a beautifully curated print and digital magazine that explores the art and science of biophilic design.A New Standard in Wellness-Centered InteriorsGreen Zen has quickly become the preferred biophilic design firm for elite property owners, luxury developers, and companies seeking to enhance wellbeing, productivity, and connection through nature-integrated environments. The studio’s signature work features living walls, moss art installations, indoor Zen gardens, bamboo ceiling treatments, and sustainable plant-based materials.“At Green Zen, we don’t just make spaces look beautiful — we make them feel better,” says Jennifer McShane Bary, Founder and CEO. “Design should serve your health, elevate your mood, and restore your energy. That’s the power of biophilia.”Whether it’s transforming a sterile beachfront villa into a lush retreat or creating an immersive wellness zone in a corporate setting, Green Zen’s approach balances aesthetics with purpose — and the results speak for themselves.What Green Zen Offers• As Dubai’s only full-service biophilic interior consultancy, Green Zen provides:• Custom Moss Wall & Vertical Garden Installations• Luxury Zen Garden & Courtyard Design• Plant Hire & Maintenance Programs for Offices & Homes• Biophilic Workspace & Wellness Zone Design• Consulting Services for Architects, Developers & DesignersEach project is designed to improve air quality, enhance mental clarity, reduce stress, and connect occupants to the rhythms of the natural world — all whiledelivering visually striking results.Launching Biophilic Magazine — Design Meets Nature in PrintNow, Green Zen is expanding its influence with the launch of Biophilic Magazine — a quarterly guide to nature-inspired interiors, sustainable products, wellness-focused design, and global biophilic trends.Published seasonally, Biophilic Magazine features:• Inspiration from the world’s most stunning green spaces• Interviews with leading designers, architects, and wellness experts• Tips to transform your own home or workplace• Supplier and product spotlights for moss, lighting, surfaces, and more• Moodboards, case studies, and behind-the-scenes storiesThis first edition — the Summer 2025 Issue — is now available to read and download directly via Green Zen’s website.View it here:“It’s more than a magazine,” says Jennifer. “It’s a movement in print. We wanted to give designers, wellness seekers, and nature lovers a source of inspiration and practical insight — while showcasing the brilliant suppliers and creative thinkers shaping the biophilic world.”Why Biophilic Design Matters in DubaiWith the fast pace of city life and a growing need for wellness-centered environments, biophilic design is no longer optional — it’s essential. In a region where extreme temperatures keep most people indoors for months at a time, Green Zen is solving the disconnect between nature and everyday life.• Clients are drawn to biophilic design for its ability to:• Improve sleep and reduce anxiety• Boost creativity and focus• Increase workplace productivity• Enhance property value and visual impactFrom sun-drenched terraces with vertical green features to conference rooms with moss-acoustic panels, the Green Zen philosophy brings nature’s intelligence indoors — beautifully.What’s Next for Green Zen?Following the magazine launch, Green Zen plans to:• Open advertising and sponsorship opportunities for eco-conscious brands• Host design workshops and masterclasses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi• Expand into retail biophilic installations and pop-up activations• Launch a biophilic product collection with modular green design elementsThe team is also working on Volume 2 of Biophilic Magazine, focused on “The Healing Power of Design,” due out this autumn.Get InvolvedWhether you're a homeowner, designer, business owner, or developer — if you believe your space deserves to feel alive, Green Zen welcomes you to connect.To book a consultation or explore our portfolio:Read the magazine now:For media, advertising, or collaboration inquiries:Email: customercare@greenzen.aeWhatsApp: +971 55 929 4515About Green ZenGreen Zen is Dubai’s leading biophilic design studio, offering bespoke green interior solutions for luxury residences, corporate environments, wellness clinics, and hospitality venues. Founded on the belief that nature belongs indoors, Green Zen transforms ordinary spaces into calming, sensory-rich experiences that support wellbeing, performance, and beauty.

