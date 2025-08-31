Submit Release
New Report Highlights 10 Emerging Digital Mind-Cloning Platforms for Authors, Speakers, and Coaches

InfiniteYous.com, a new division of MSW Interactive Designs, launches with Delphi.ai to help authors, speakers, and coaches scale their expertise.

Creators are under pressure to be present everywhere, all the time. Our goal is to give them a way to extend their influence and impact without adding to their workload.”
— Sandy Wardenburg Waggett
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital “mind-cloning” technology is becoming an influential tool in the creator economy, allowing authors, speakers, and coaches to expand their reach through AI models trained on their own work. A new overview highlights ten companies developing solutions in this fast-growing field.

Among those featured is InfiniteYous.com, a newly launched division of MSW Interactive Designs. The company uses Delphi.ai’s adaptive engine to create interactive “Digital Minds” that help thought-leaders engage audiences across web, SMS, and private learning portals.

“Creators are under pressure to be present everywhere, all the time,” said Sandy Wardenburg Waggett, Founder of InfiniteYous.com. “Our goal is to give them a way to extend their influence and impact without adding to their workload.”

Platforms included in the overview:

InfiniteYous.com – Delphi-powered interactive models for authors, speakers, and coaches

Coachvox.ai – Lead-generation clones for coaches

Personal.ai – Memory-based digital twins

Prifina AI Twins – Privacy-first self-hosted models

StoryBrand.ai – Messaging frameworks in AI form

Soul Machines – Lifelike digital people

HeyGen – Multilingual video avatars

Tavus – API-based conversational video tools

D-ID – Creative Reality™ studio for avatars

StoryFile – Conversational video platforms

About InfiniteYous.com
InfiniteYous.com transforms the expertise and personality of authors, speakers, and coaches into interactive AI that scales impact and maintains authenticity. The division builds on 26 years of digital marketing experience at MSW Interactive Designs.

Press Contact
Sandy Wardenburg Waggett, Founder & CEO
Sandy@MSWInteractiveDesigns.com
| +1 573-552-8403
https://InfiniteYous.com

Sandy Waggett
MSW Interactive Designs
+1 573-480-4372
