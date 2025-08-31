New Report Highlights 10 Emerging Digital Mind-Cloning Platforms for Authors, Speakers, and Coaches
InfiniteYous.com, a new division of MSW Interactive Designs, launches with Delphi.ai to help authors, speakers, and coaches scale their expertise.
Among those featured is InfiniteYous.com, a newly launched division of MSW Interactive Designs. The company uses Delphi.ai’s adaptive engine to create interactive “Digital Minds” that help thought-leaders engage audiences across web, SMS, and private learning portals.
“Creators are under pressure to be present everywhere, all the time,” said Sandy Wardenburg Waggett, Founder of InfiniteYous.com. “Our goal is to give them a way to extend their influence and impact without adding to their workload.”
Platforms included in the overview:
InfiniteYous.com – Delphi-powered interactive models for authors, speakers, and coaches
Coachvox.ai – Lead-generation clones for coaches
Personal.ai – Memory-based digital twins
Prifina AI Twins – Privacy-first self-hosted models
StoryBrand.ai – Messaging frameworks in AI form
Soul Machines – Lifelike digital people
HeyGen – Multilingual video avatars
Tavus – API-based conversational video tools
D-ID – Creative Reality™ studio for avatars
StoryFile – Conversational video platforms
About InfiniteYous.com
InfiniteYous.com transforms the expertise and personality of authors, speakers, and coaches into interactive AI that scales impact and maintains authenticity. The division builds on 26 years of digital marketing experience at MSW Interactive Designs.
