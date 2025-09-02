Hybrid AI Adoption Surges Among Small Business Owners, Reports MSW Interactive Designs

Infinite Yous - Thought Leaders Ai-itized

Small businesses embrace hybrid AI to boost productivity and scale without burnout, says MSW Interactive Designs in new 2025 adoption report.

Hybrid AI is about leverage - it’s not about replacing humans; it’s about helping humans do what they do best, while AI handles the rest.” — Sandy Wardenburg Waggett

LAKE OZARK, MO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing number of small business owners are rapidly adopting hybrid artificial intelligence (AI) to increase efficiency, scale their operations, and serve clients more effectively, according to a new industry update from MSW Interactive Designs, a leading digital marketing firm with over 26 years of experience.The company’s recently launched AI division, InfiniteYous.com, specializes in helping authors, coaches, consultants, and thought leaders build interactive AI-powered “Digital Minds” that extend their influence without adding to their workload.According to recent studies:68% of small business owners are actively using AI in 2025.58% are using generative AI specifically—up from just 23% in 2023.82% of small businesses using AI have increased their workforce in the past year.87% report greater productivity, while 86% note measurable business growth.These figures reflect a significant shift away from experimental AI use toward practical, revenue-focused integration. Tools once considered futuristic—like automated client engagement, custom-trained chatbots, and digital clones—are now mainstream.“Small businesses are no longer sitting on the sidelines of the AI revolution,” said Sandy Wardenburg Waggett, Founder and CEO of MSW Interactive Designs and InfiniteYous.com. “They’re not just adopting AI—they’re using it to reclaim their time, increase profit margins, and stay competitive in a noisy digital world.”While many small businesses began with basic AI features like auto-responders and writing assistants, the latest wave of innovation is being led by hybrid AI models—solutions that combine human strategy with machine-powered automation. One standout example: InfiniteYous.com’s Digital Mind , built using Delphi.ai’s advanced adaptive engine.These Digital Minds act as a scalable extension of the business owner’s expertise. They are trained on a person’s unique content—books, blog posts, emails, video scripts, and FAQs—and can interact with users 24/7 across websites, SMS, and client portals.“Our clients are overwhelmed trying to be everywhere at once—marketing, coaching, selling, creating,” Waggett explained. “A Digital Mind becomes a trusted assistant that works around the clock, answers prospects’ questions, and keeps the business top-of-mind without burning out the person behind the brand.”Unlike generic chatbots, these models maintain the creator’s voice and authority, making them ideal for entrepreneurs in high-trust industries like coaching, speaking, authorship, and consulting.The surge in hybrid AI adoption is also supported by broader industry data. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 98% of small businesses are now using at least one AI-enabled software platform. Many business owners report that AI is enhancing—not replacing—their teams, allowing employees to focus on higher-value tasks while automation handles repetitive or manual work.“Hybrid AI is about leverage,” said Waggett. “It’s not about replacing humans; it’s about helping humans do what they do best, while AI handles the rest.”MSW Interactive Designs offers consulting, hybrid strategy implementation, and done-for-you AI development through InfiniteYous.com. Whether a business wants to train its first AI agent, automate onboarding, or scale thought leadership with a Digital Mind, the firm’s approach blends education, customization, and technology integration.Waggett adds, “We believe the future of small business success lies in collaborating with AI—not competing with it. If you're still waiting to explore what AI can do for your business, you're already behind.”For more information on Digital Minds, hybrid AI solutions, or to schedule a strategy call, visit https://InfiniteYous.com Media Contact:Sandy Wardenburg WaggettFounder & CEO, MSW Interactive DesignsEmail: Sandy@MSWInteractiveDesigns.comPhone: 573-480-4372About MSW Interactive Designs and InfiniteYous.comFounded in 1999, MSW Interactive Designs is a digital marketing agency serving small business owners nationwide. Its newest division, InfiniteYous.com, uses AI technology to help creators and experts transform their knowledge into scalable, interactive AI models that automate marketing, lead generation, and client engagement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.