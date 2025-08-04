New 24-hour pharmacy opens in Adelaide’s south

Release date: 04/08/25

South Australia’s fourth 24/7 pharmacy has opened in Hallett Cove, providing round-the-clock access to medicines and health care in Adelaide’s southern suburbs.

TerryWhite Chemmart, in the Hallett Cove Pavilion Shopping Centre on Lonsdale Road, is now open 24-hours, seven days a week, including public holidays, delivering on the Malinauskas Labor Government’s commitment made during the Black by-election.

It follows three other 24/7 pharmacies – National Pharmacies at Norwood and Chemist Warehouse sites at Salisbury Plain and Clovelly Park – which began operating round-the-clock in February and March last year.

Nearly 350,000 South Australians have visited the three existing 24/7 pharmacies during their extended hours, with the pharmacies dispensing more than 135,000 scripts and taking more than 12,500 phone calls from people seeking medical advice. Inhalers, antibiotics and pain relief have been some of the most commonly-required medicines.

Other after-hours services provided by the pharmacies include first aid and minor burns management, urinary tract infection (UTI) assessment/treatment, emergency contraception and gastric conditions.

All locations have a pharmacist on site 24-hours-a-day, providing walk-in access to health advice, medicines and professional pharmacy services when most other health services are unavailable.

The round-the-clock pharmacies have been delivered by the Malinauskas Labor Government to provide more access to medicines and health care and help reduce pressure on other parts of the health system, including emergency departments.

Consumer survey feedback indicates about 20 per cent of people would have attended an emergency department, had the 24/7 pharmacies not been available.

In 2024, the Government increased the scope of pharmacy services to enable trained pharmacists to provide advice and treatment for UTIs and resupplies of the oral contraceptive pill, without patients having to go to a GP, offering timely access and choice for consumers.

The Malinauskas Labor Government is also funding the rollout of a new statewide program to significantly expand the medical conditions pharmacists can treat, allocating $2.2 million in the 2025-26 State Budget.

From next year, South Australians will be able to visit community pharmacies for assessment and treatment of a range of minor conditions including ear infections, wound management, gastrointestinal illnesses, skin conditions, and muscle and joint pain. These services will complement those already available through other health providers and GPs.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

No one can control when they or a member of their family gets sick. To now be able to conveniently access medicines and health care through another 24/7 pharmacy is a huge benefit for the community in Adelaide’s south.

We know from our other three 24-hour pharmacies that this is a service that people want and rely on. Preventing the need to go to an emergency department is not only better for the patient, it’s better for our health system.

Attributable to Alex Dighton

It’s absolutely fantastic to have a 24-hour pharmacy now operating in our great community.

People get sick at any time of the day or night and this service will provide access to important health care round-the-clock, closer to home.

Attributable to SA Health Chief Pharmacist Naomi Burgess

We are pleased to support our community pharmacies in expanding round-the-clock access to medicines, advice and health care for all South Australians.

With a pharmacist on staff 24-hours to provide expert advice and supply medications, the 24/7 pharmacies help relieve pressure on our broader health system, while giving their customers appropriate care and peace of mind at all times of the day and night.

Attributable to Pharmacist and Co-Owner of TerryWhite Chemmart Hallet Cove, Robert Pietrantuono

This is a proud moment for our pharmacy and our local community. We know that health concerns don’t stick to business hours, and we’re ready to provide trusted care and advice whenever our patients need it.