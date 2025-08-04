Faster journeys ahead as major works commence on Tram Grade Separations

Major work is beginning on a suite of significant tram overpasses that will remove three existing level crossings that have long frustrated commuters and caused significant traffic delays.

The tram line is now closed between the city and Glenelg for up to six months to allow major work on the $870 million Tram Grade Separations Projects to commence. Trams will continue to operate in the city between South Terrace and the Entertainment Centre as well as the Botanic Gardens.

The suite of projects will remove three congested tram level crossings at Plympton and Morphettville, making travel in the area safer, faster and easier for people who use public transport, walk, cycle or drive. The South Road Overpass is also being reconstructed to accommodate the lowered motorway as part of a new non-stop South Road.

Newly released animations show how construction of the three overpasses will progress over the coming months. Virtual Reality imagery has also been used to give nearby residents an idea of what the structures will look like once complete.

Partially closing the tram line, between South Terrace and Moseley Square, allows for construction to be fast-tracked, and will reduce the impacts on residents, businesses, road and public transport users. It will also mean works can be completed at all locations at once.

Together, the projects will support more than a thousand jobs during construction.

During the partial tram line closure, buses will replace trams between South Terrace and Moseley Square, connecting with trams arriving and departing at the South Terrace tram stop, as well as express and limited stop services to and from stops within the CBD. More information can be found on the Adelaide Metro website.

The tram line will be ready for testing and commissioning in late 2025 with services scheduled to resume in late January 2026 in time for the return of school.

As part of the work, the intersections at Marion Road and Cross Road, Marion Road and Anzac Highway, and Morphett Road and Anzac Highway are being upgraded, further improving road safety across the network and easing traffic congestion.

At Plympton, work includes two dedicated right turn lanes from Marion Road onto Anzac Highway, two dedicated signalised left turn lanes from Anzac Highway onto Marion Road, along with the installation of a new dedicated left turn lane from Cross Road onto Marion Road, and a new dedicated left turn lane from Marion Road onto Cross Road.

At Morphettville, additional lanes on Morphett Road and a left turn lane extension on Anzac Highway will be constructed. New traffic signals, road lighting, and drainage, along with new asphalt, kerbing, gutters and line marking will be installed at the three intersections.

These crossings have been a traffic troublespot for years – at the intersection of Marion Road and Cross Road, boom gates would impact traffic flow for up to 20 minutes each hour, with around 30 trams travelling through the crossings during morning and afternoon peaks. This affected approximately 50,000 vehicles each day.

At Morphettville, the project will greatly benefit 25,600 motorists every day, reducing lengthy delays, particularly during peak times when the boom gates would have been down for up to 16 minutes each hour.

The partial tram line closure is also allowing the opportunity to complete the Forestville Reserve Archway upgrades, making improvements to existing infrastructure in Forestville Reserve to improve the safety and amenity of local access. This includes realigning and widening the Shared Use Path crossing over Brownhill Creek in Forestville Reserve, and widening two archways under the tram overpass, on the east and west sides. This is expected to be completed in March 2026.

The Tram Grade Separation Projects are being delivered by the Tram Grade Separation Projects Alliance, comprising of McConnell Dowell and CPB Contractors, designers Mott MacDonald, Arup and Aurecon, along with the Department for Infrastructure and Transport.

More information can be found on the website.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis:

The Malinauskas Labor Government is committed to achieving efficient, resilient and integrated traffic and transport solutions for South Australians.

We know that removing level crossings improves safety and reduces congestion, and that’s what we’ll see at these key sites along the Glenelg tramline.

Once complete, these works will result in better connectivity for trams, cyclists and pedestrians and less time waiting in peak-hour traffic.

The new animations we’re releasing today are a fantastic way to illustrate how this work is going to happen, and highlight the benefit of doing all this work at once. You can see the overpasses coming together - and all of that will happen at once.

Thank-you to the community for their patience during the temporary closure of the Glenelg to City tram line. We know this will be a frustrating time, along with other short-term road closures as works commence, but all of this will allow us to fast-track construction.

To minimise inconvenience to commuters, substitute buses will service as closely as practicably to each tram stop.

This is short-term pain for significant long-term gain as SA continues to build.

Attributable to Federal Member for Hindmarsh Mark Butler MP:

Removing the Morphett Rd level crossing is going to ease traffic and improve safety for all road users.

Attributable to Federal Member for Boothby Louise Miller-Frost MP:

Construction of the tram line overpasses will benefit thousands of motorists using Marion, Cross and Morphett roads each day, who will avoid potential delays caused by passing trams.

Attributable to Federal Member for Adelaide Steve Georganas MP:

When complete, these works will finally remove level crossings that have frustrated commuters for years, helping to ease congestion and make daily travel safer and more reliable for all.

Attributable to State Member for Badcoe Jayne Stinson:

There’s a little bit of pain for a lot of gain.

I wish this could be done without any disruption to us locals, but I’m glad my request for all four projects, including the Forestville Reserve Archway upgrades, to be done concurrently is being achieved.

Six months is a long time for us to be without the convenience of our trams, but it’s way better than the line being out four times.

I’ve also had lots of locals ask how they can see critical moments in the builds and I’m pleased we’ll be promoting those opportunities for interested locals.

Attributable to State Member for Gibson Sarah Andrews:

Locals have been calling for action on the Morphett Road level crossing for a long time – we’re proud to be getting on with the job and delivering the upgrade this community deserves.

There has been a lot of positive feedback from the community about this project getting underway – my community looks forward to a shorter commute both to and from the city.