Osmer Martínez Ramos's Musical Works Under 2025 Latin GRAMMY® Consideration | Obras Aceptadas en el Proceso GRAMMY

Osmer Martinez Ramos, Dual Voting Member of The Recording Academy and The Latin Recording Academy, CEO of LMG Music Production, representing Latin talent with global impact. Cover art of "Hasta el Final", a protest song by Osmer Martinez Ramos Osmer Martinez and Gianlorett Matos working at LMG Music Production Studio during a recording session.

Five productions by Osmer Martínez are under 2025 Latin GRAMMY® evaluation | Cinco producciones de La Maquinaria Gaitera en los Latin GRAMMYs 2025.

Participating in this process is an honor. These songs and videos reflect not only our musical identity, but also a commitment to culture, truth, emotion, and the voice of the people.” — Gianlorett Matos, Producer & Arranger – LMG Music Production

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 🇺🇸 ENGLISH VERSION Osmer Martínez Ramos Celebrates 2025 Latin GRAMMYConsideration with Five Musical Productions and Three Music VideosVenezuelan composer and producer Osmer Martínez Ramos, based in Texas, celebrates the acceptance of five of his musical works and three music videos into the 2025 Latin GRAMMYevaluation process. As a voting member of the Latin Recording Academy, Martínez, alongside producer Gianlorett Matos, presents a series of productions that stand out for their cultural depth, emotional power, and artistic diversity.Under the label LMG Music Production , and performed by the group La Maquinaria Gaitera, the following works have been submitted for consideration:“Para Mí Fue Lo Mejor”: A heartfelt Mexican cumbia performed by Orlando Caruci, offering a message of gratitude through adversity.“Me Fui A Gaitear Con Dios”: A spiritual gaita in tribute to the late Danelo Badell, featuring multiple soloists and an official music video. Hasta El Final ”: A bold protest gaita interpreted by Ricardo Aguirre Suárez, carrying a message of resistance and supported by a strong video.“Lo Mejor”: A joyful homage to gaita as a global musical expression, performed by Elvis Salgueiro, also presented with its own video.“Simplemente Te Amo”: A Latin pop ballad performed by Elio Dann, expressing love with sincerity and elegance.The official music videos for “Me Fui A Gaitear Con Dios,” “Hasta El Final,” and “Lo Mejor” are also under evaluation in the Best Short Form Music Video category.These submissions reflect Martínez’s range as a composer and producer. He is also under consideration for Songwriter of the Year, honoring his extensive work across genres.“Participating in this process is an honor. Sharing these works with fellow Academy members is a way of expressing music with purpose and soul.”— Osmer Martínez RamosWith over 500 registered songs, Osmer Martínez is a voting member of both The Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy. Through his label LMG Music Production, he continues to support musical projects rooted in cultural identity, social reflection, and artistic innovation.🇪🇸 VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOLOsmer Martínez Ramos celebra la evaluación a los Latin GRAMMYs2025 con cinco producciones musicales y tres videos oficialesEl compositor y productor venezolano Osmer Martínez Ramos, radicado en Texas, celebra la aceptación de cinco de sus obras musicales y tres videos oficiales en el proceso de evaluación de los Latin GRAMMYs2025. Como miembro votante de la Academia Latina de la Grabación, presenta junto al productor Gianlorett Matos una serie de creaciones con profundidad cultural, carga emocional y diversidad artística.Bajo el sello LMG Music Production y con interpretación de La Maquinaria Gaitera, las obras aceptadas son:“Para Mí Fue Lo Mejor”: Cumbia mexicana interpretada por Orlando Caruci, que invita a agradecer incluso en medio de la dificultad.“Me Fui A Gaitear Con Dios”: Gaita espiritual en homenaje al recordado Danelo Badell, con varios solistas y videoclip oficial.“Hasta El Final”: Gaita de protesta interpretada por Ricardo Aguirre Suárez, con mensaje de resistencia y video impactante.“Lo Mejor”: Celebración alegre de la gaita como expresión universal, interpretada por Elvis Salgueiro, también con videoclip.“Simplemente Te Amo”: Balada pop latina en la voz de Elio Dann, que transmite amor sincero con elegancia.Los videos musicales de “Me Fui A Gaitear Con Dios”, “Hasta El Final” y “Lo Mejor” participan también en la categoría Mejor Video Musical en Formato Corto.Estas postulaciones reflejan la versatilidad de Martínez como compositor y productor. También participa en la categoría Compositor del Año, que reconoce su amplio cuerpo creativo.“Participar en este proceso es un honor. Compartir estas obras con los miembros de la Academia es una forma de expresar música con propósito y alma.”— Osmer Martínez RamosCon más de 500 canciones registradas, Osmer Martínez es miembro votante tanto de The Recording Academy como de la Academia Latina de la Grabación. A través de su sello LMG Music Production, continúa impulsando proyectos musicales con identidad cultural, mensaje social y visión artística.

Hasta el Final

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.