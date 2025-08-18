Osmer Martínez Ramos Presents 'Legally,' A Song Celebrating Legal Immigration in the U.S.

Osmer Martínez Ramos presents his new English single Legally, honoring immigrants who follow the legal path in the U.S The Statue of Liberty featured in the official visuals of “Legally,” Osmer Martínez Ramos’s song celebrating legal immigration in the United States. Logo of LMG Music Production, the label behind the release of Legally

The Venezuelan artist blends music and message to honor immigrants — El artista venezolano rinde homenaje a los inmigrantes con música y gratitud.

Legally is more than a song — it’s a tribute to all immigrants who built their dreams in America by respecting the law.” — Victor Moreno

MADRID, SPAIN, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osmer Martínez Ramos of LMG Music Production Releases “Legally,” Surprising as a Singer-SongwriterA song in English that honors immigrants who follow the legal path in the United States.Venezuelan composer, producer, and singer-songwriter Osmer Martínez Ramos, from the record label LMG Music Production and a voting member of both the Recording Academy (GRAMMYAwards) and the Latin Recording Academy (Latin GRAMMYs), officially presents his latest single “Legally.” Written and performed in English, the track pays tribute to immigrants who have built their lives in the United States by following the path of legality, perseverance, and hard work.Originally released in May 2025, the song now gains new strength as it is introduced internationally as part of Martínez Ramos’s promotional campaign. In this project, he fully embraces his role as a singer-songwriter, narrating not only his own experience but also that of millions of immigrants who have arrived in the United States throughout history.“Legally is my way of honoring immigrants who chose to follow the legal path. It is both a personal story and a collective tribute,” said Osmer Martínez Ramos, Venezuelan Singer-Songwriter, Producer, and Founder of LMG Music Production.A SONG WITH THE VOICE OF IMMIGRANTSLegally is not just a musical single; it is a first-person statement reflecting the lives of millions of immigrants who have contributed to America’s growth. With a narrative style that blends emotion, gratitude, and a deep sense of belonging, the song becomes both testimony and celebration of a nation that has opened its doors to those who chose to follow the rules and respect the law.The lyrics portray a journey that highlights the milestones of the immigrant experience: arriving legally in the United States, obtaining a work permit and working tirelessly every day, building a business and buying a home as symbols of stability, respecting and honoring the American flag as an emblem of identity, receiving the “green card,” proudly holding a U.S. passport, and ultimately becoming an American citizen — all accomplished by using the legal pathways provided by the nation.The chorus delivers a universal and powerful message:“I love America, I thank America, now I am American legally. Because I did everything legally.”THE POWER OF A COLLECTIVE MESSAGEAlthough Legally was written and performed in English by Martínez Ramos, the song carries a collective voice. It speaks on behalf of millions of immigrants who, since the founding of the United States, have pursued the American dream legally, respecting the nation’s laws, culture, and values.“Legally is much more than a song; it is a reflection of the journey of millions of immigrants who, through hard work and respect for the law, have built a future in the United States. Osmer Martínez Ramos’s work conveys hope and serves as an inspiration for new generations who believe in achieving the American dream the right way.”— Gianlorett Matos, Producer and Arranger.The bridge recalls sacrifice and resilience:“In difficult times I stood firm, with faith and hard work I gave my all. Now I stand with pride as an American, because in this land I began my new life.”The song closes with a message of gratitude that resonates with everyone who has built a life in the U.S.:“Thank you, United States of America, for giving us the opportunity to live in freedom. Thank you for our families and for our future generations of Americans. Immigrants will help keep America great forever. God bless America.”“Through Legally, Osmer Martínez Ramos delivers a universal message that transcends music. It is a song of gratitude and resilience that speaks on behalf of millions of immigrants,” said Víctor Moreno, Journalist.AVAILABILITY AND VISUAL PRESENCELegally is now available worldwide on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, Pandora, and TIDAL, among other streaming platforms.The song is accompanied by an official animated video that visually interprets the emotions and sentiments of its lyrics. Through symbolic characters and scenes, the video portrays key moments of the immigrant journey from arriving legally in the country to building a new home — reinforcing the tone of gratitude and hope that defines the work.This audiovisual approach offers a sensitive and accessible way to connect with audiences of all ages. It serves as both an emotional and educational resource to highlight the importance of doing things the right way.ABOUT THE ARTIST: OSMER MARTÍNEZ RAMOSOsmer Martínez Ramos is a Venezuelan singer-songwriter, composer, producer, and musician, currently based in Houston, Texas. With more than 20 years of musical career, he has written over 500 songs, with more than 70 registered under SACVEN and ASCAP. An equal number have been produced and released on streaming platforms worldwide.His repertoire spans genres such as folk, ballad, gaita zuliana, guaracha, and socially themed songs. He is the founder of LMG Music Production, the record label under which “Legally” has been released, as well as the group La Maquinaria Gaitera, through which he has developed a diverse music catalog with international reach.As a voting member of both the Latin Recording Academy and the Recording Academy, Martínez Ramos actively participates in the GRAMMYand Latin GRAMMYvoting process, reinforcing his commitment to artistic excellence and the global music community.“LEGALLY” IS MORE THAN A SONGLegally stands as both a tribute to the immigrant experience and a tool for inspiration. Its central message is clear: the American dream can be achieved when you follow the right path.For many immigrants, listening to this song means seeing themselves reflected in every verse. For others, it is an invitation to appreciate the opportunity to live in freedom and build a dignified future. As a singer-songwriter, Osmer Martínez Ramos delivers not only a musical piece, but also a declaration of principles that connects with audiences in the United States and beyond.Written and performed in English, and accompanied by an animated video that“For interviews, press materials, or collaborations, please contact osmermartinez@lmgmusic.com.”

Legally – Official Music Video by Osmer Martínez Ramos

