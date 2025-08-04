IHeartDomains Launches 'Fundamentals of Web3 & Digital Identity' Certification Course at LearnWeb3.xyz

IHeartDomains launches the ultimate Web3 & Digital ID course at LearnWeb3.xyz - 8 modules, onchain certs, job board & skills for the future workforce!

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New online program at LearnWeb3.xyz aims to train the next wave of talent for blockchain-powered careers IHeartDomains LLC is proud to announce the launch of the Fundamentals of Web3 & Digital Identity certification course, now live at www.learnweb3.xyz . This modern, self-paced educational platform is designed to help individuals and teams build real-world Web3 skills and prepare for the rapidly expanding job market across blockchain, digital identity, and decentralized technologies.The eight-module course covers foundational topics including blockchain infrastructure, wallet security, decentralized organizations (DAOs), NFTs, onchain credentials, and the emerging importance of digital identity. Graduates will receive verifiable onchain credentials, positioning them for opportunities in the evolving Web3 workforce.Marcus Andrews, founder of IHeartDomains and a long-standing advocate for digital ownership and domain innovation, leads the course. Andrews developed the curriculum to meet the rising demand for accessible, outcome-driven education in the Web3 space.“Web3 isn’t just the next version of the internet - it’s the future of identity, work, and ownership. This course was built to give learners the knowledge and tools to participate meaningfully in that future,” said Andrews.The course is available globally and requires no prior technical background. In addition to certification, all students gain access to a private community hub and a curated Web3 job board, creating direct pathways to employment, collaboration, and continued learning.Key Features:* 8 structured modules and 40 lessons* Easy-to-follow video lectures with guided exercises* Blockchain-issued certification upon completion* Access to the LearnWeb3.xyz community hub and job board* Ideal for career-switchers, students, and internal upskilling programsThe pilot curriculum is sponsored by VRBS DAO (vrbs.build), a decentralized organization supporting open infrastructure and education.Enrollment is now open at a special launch price of just $499 for lifetime access (50% off the regular $999 rate), or $49 per month (regularly $99/month) - giving early learners an affordable path to Web3 certification and community accessAbout IHeartDomainsIHeartDomains LLC is a Web3-native venture focused on digital identity, decentralized naming systems, and next-generation domain tools. With a background in both traditional domains and blockchain infrastructure, IHeartDomains is committed to helping individuals and organizations navigate and thrive in the decentralized internet.Press Contact:Marcus Andrews📧 learnweb3xyz@gmail.com

