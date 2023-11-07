New Website - iheartdomains.xyz is now iheartdomains.com
IHeartDomains Launches a Dynamic New Website, Becoming the Go-To Hub for Original Content and Web3 Domain Solutions.USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IHeartDomains LLC, a leading player in the web3 domain industry, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its brand new website, now live at iheartdomains.com. This revamped platform serves as the central hub for all the latest and exclusive content, featuring TECH Talk podcasts, insightful blog posts, engaging press releases, captivating videos, and much more.
With the integration of this user-friendly website, visitors can effortlessly stay updated with the most recent content uploads and enjoy seamless access to a diverse array of podcast episodes directly on the platform.
As part of its commitment to providing holistic web3 solutions, IHeartDomains is proud to offer an extensive range of services, including the facilitation of Web3 Domain Name acquisition. Visitors seeking their unique Web3 Domain Name can easily find their perfect match through IHeartDomains' strategic affiliations and partners, which include Freename.io and Unstoppable Domains. Additionally, the platform offers the opportunity to mint domain names through its proprietary .DeFiWallet and .Xchain TLDs, providing users with a complimentary matching .id subdomain on ENS.
Dedicated to promoting inclusivity and diversity in the domain space, IHeartDomains' in-house secondary portfolio showcases a rich collection of both web2 and web3 domain names sourced from reputable platforms such as Unstoppable Domains, Ethereum Name Service, Freename, Decentraweb, and Handshake. These domain names are available for exploration and acquisition on leading marketplaces such as OpenSea, ENS Vision, SquadHelp, and Dan Marketplace.
Marking the one-year anniversary of its remarkable journey in the web3 domain arena, IHeartDomains looks forward to continuing its mission of fostering connectivity and innovation within the ever-evolving digital landscape. The launch of the new content platform stands as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch services and valuable content for its global audience.
For more information and to explore the exciting world of web3 domains, please visit iheartdomains.com.
