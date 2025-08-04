Greenspoon Marder Partner Joseph MacLellan Appointed to New York City Nightlife Advisory Board

Joseph MacLellan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenspoon Marder LLP announced today that partner Joseph MacLellan of the firm's Hospitality, Alcohol & Leisure Industry Group has been appointed to the New York City Nightlife Advisory Board (NAB) by Mayor Eric Adams for a two-year term through August 15, 2027.

The NAB is an independent advisory body established by local law to support New York City's nightlife industry and advise the Mayor and City Council on matters related to nightlife businesses, workers, and communities. As a board member, MacLellan will contribute legal insight and industry knowledge to help guide equitable policies and promote cultural expression, public safety, and economic vitality in the city's diverse nightlife landscape.

"I'm honored to join New York City's Nightlife Advisory Board and contribute to an industry that brings people together and strengthens communities," said MacLellan. "I'm committed to helping shape policies that ensure nightlife remains a safe and vibrant space for all New Yorkers."

MacLellan brings more than 20 years of combined legal and hands-on experience in the hospitality industry to his new role. His practice focuses on hospitality, corporate law, and the complex regulatory landscape of the alcohol beverage industry. He represents a wide variety of clients, including nightclub and restaurant owners, manufacturing companies, startups and growth-stage companies.

In addition to his legal practice, MacLellan has owned and operated an international sourcing and buying office, a retail design and activation company, as well as multiple restaurants, offering the perspective of both a legal advisor and business owner to his clients.

"Over these last several years, our Hospitality, Alcohol & Leisure team has emerged as a national powerhouse in the hospitality space, and Joe's appointment to the New York City Nightlife Advisory Board is a tremendous recognition of that momentum," said Louis J. Terminello, Chair of Greenspoon Marder's Hospitality, Alcohol & Leisure Industry Group. "I'm thrilled for Joe and the incredible exposure this opportunity brings—not only for him, but for our team and the continued growth of Greenspoon Marder's New York office."

The appointment reflects MacLellan's extensive experience in hospitality law and his deep understanding of the nightlife industry's unique challenges and opportunities. His role on the NAB will involve working with other board members to provide recommendations on policies affecting New York City's nightlife sector.

About Greenspoon Marder LLP

Greenspoon Marder LLP is a full-service law firm with a Hospitality, Alcohol & Leisure Industry Group that has emerged as a national powerhouse in the hospitality space. The firm's hospitality attorneys represent clients across the nightlife, restaurant, and alcohol beverage industries, providing comprehensive legal services including corporate law and regulatory compliance. With offices in New York and nationwide, Greenspoon Marder combines deep industry knowledge with practical business experience to serve hospitality sector clients.



