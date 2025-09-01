Access Fixtures Launches SQUO Square Heavy Duty Vandal Resistant LED Bollard Light with Selectable Wattage and Kelvin

SQUO - Square Heavy Duty Vandal-Resistant LED Bollard Light. SQUO - Square Heavy Duty LED Bollard Light (Aluminum Reflector) SQUO - Square Heavy Duty LED Bollard Light (Mounting Plate) SQUO - Square Heavy Duty LED Bollard Light (Fixture Dimensions)

Built for durability, designed for flexibility. SQUO Bollard Light is IK08 & IP65 rated, and vandal-resistant with field-selectable wattage and Kelvin.

Clients now demand fixtures that combine proven vandal resistance with a striking architectural statement. SQUO was designed to deliver both: a sleek profile with robust, heavy-duty performance.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial lighting, today expands its family of vandal-resistant lights with the launch of SQUO 10-20-30 Square Heavy Duty LED Bollard Light. This fixture sets a benchmark for durable architectural lighting, offering superior strength, corrosion resistance, and a sleek, modern aesthetic. The SQUO is the definitive choice for projects requiring uncompromising security and style, ideal for pathways, entrances, and public squares.

Vandal Resistant:

As one of the market’s toughest vandal-resistant lights, SQUO delivers exceptional durability. Its heavy-duty extruded aluminum alloy housing with a UV-stabilized powder-coated bronze finish and tamper-resistant screws withstands high impact and harsh weather. Rated IK08 for impact resistance and IP65 for dust and water protection, it ensures reliable performance in the toughest conditions.

Field Selectable:

SQUO offers field-selectable wattage (10W, 20W, 30W) and color temperatures (3000K, 4000K, 5000K), providing installers with flexibility to tailor light output and ambiance on-site to meet specific project needs.

Precision Performance:

Equipped with a UV-resistant, high-impact polycarbonate diffuser lens and a precision-engineered aluminum reflector, SQUO reduces glare and delivers smooth, uniform Type III illumination with a CRI of 80+ for excellent color accuracy. It produces 3,731 lumens at 4000K with an efficacy of 125 lumens per watt, ensuring visual comfort and energy efficiency.

“Clients today seek more than just durable fixtures; they demand proven vandal-resistant lights that make a striking architectural statement,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “SQUO is designed and manufactured to meet this need. Its sleek square profile offers a modern design edge, while its heavy-duty aluminum construction and IK08 rating deliver the robust performance our customers expect.

SQUO operates on a versatile 120-277V input with 4kV surge protection for electrical stability. It is UL, cUL, and DLC listed (DLC Number: S-8EX25N), RoHS compliant, and rated for 54,000 hours (L70) of operational life. Designed for a -40°C to +40°C operating range and featuring a versatile mounting plate, it meets the highest industry standards. The SQUO is backed by a 5-year limited warranty and is available with a lead time of 7 to 10 days of production, plus shipping.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance commercial, industrial, and landscape lighting solutions. The company specializes in durable, efficient, and technologically advanced luminaires, including a full range of vandal-resistant lights designed for architects, specifiers, and property managers. For more information, visit the company online at www.accessfixtures.com.

