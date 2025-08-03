Advanced Digital Automotive Group to Exhibit at SEMA Show in Las Vegas

Advanced Digital Automotive Group announces its participation as a vendor at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, showcasing digital marketing for auto repair shops.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Digital Automotive Group has confirmed its participation as a vendor at the upcoming SEMA Show in Las Vegas, one of the largest trade events in the automotive industry. The event draws thousands of professionals across the aftermarket sector, providing a platform for innovation, connection, and growth.

At the show, ADAG will present its full suite of digital solutions, including auto repair SEO services, pay-per-click advertising, and Auto Shop AMP—their new AI-powered marketing system. Shop owners attending will also have the opportunity to book discovery calls and receive a complimentary copy of the agency’s SEO guide.

A Word from the Owner

“SEMA is where serious conversations about growth happen,” said Paul Donahue, CEO.

About Advanced Digital Automotive Group

Advanced Digital Automotive Group is a performance-focused marketing agency helping independent auto repair shops grow through SEO, Google Ads, and reputation strategies. The agency works exclusively with one shop per market, delivering real results backed by transparency and technology. They are located at 4600 140th Ave. North Suite 180 Clearwater, FL 33762.

