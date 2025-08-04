Elvis Presley Moonshine wins double gold at the Global American Whiskey Masters

Elvis Presley Peanut Butter Banana Moonshine wins double gold

Awarded top honors in both Flavored Whiskey and Moonshine, South Mountain's Elvis-inspired spirit cements its place among America's finest craft whiskies.

CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Mountain Distilling Company and Master Distiller Big Nick Calo have struck gold... twice at the prestigious 2025 Global American Whiskey Masters, earning Double Gold honors for their Elvis Presley Collection: Peanut Butter Banana Moonshine in both the Flavoured Whiskey and Moonshine & Other Unaged Whiskey categories.

The dual victories mark a defining moment not only for South Mountain Distilling Co., but for the legacy of Big Nick Calo himself, a backwoods moonshiner whose journey from small-town roots to international acclaim is the stuff of Americana lore.

Hosted annually by The Spirits Business, the Global American Whiskey Masters is one of the industry’s most respected competitions. Whiskey Products are evaluated in a blind tasting by a panel of renowned spirits experts, writers, and judges. Earning a Gold in even a single category is a testament to craftsmanship and character but taking top honors in both the moonshine and flavored whiskey categories places South Mountain Distilling CO. and Big Nick among the elite.

The winning spirit is The Elvis Presley Collection: Peanut Butter Banana Moonshine, a legally produced homage to The King’s favorite sandwich, crafted with authentic Southern flair and a velvet-smooth finish that’s captured hearts across the country. It’s a bold, nostalgic expression that manages to be both playful and premium, just like Elvis himself.

“To take home Gold in both flavored whiskey and moonshine proves that you can honor the old ways, push boundaries, and still walk away with the highest respect in the business.” said Big Nick.

Big Nick, born and raised in Gaston County, NC, became a household name in the world of moonshine after winning Discovery’s Moonshiners: Master Distiller with his now-famous peanut butter banana moonshine as a tribute to Elvis Presley. Since then, his Partnership with South Mountain Distilling Company has caught the attention of Elvis Presley Enterprises to launch a full 6 jar licensed collection series of his award-winning moonshine.

South Mountain Distilling Co. is a family-owned and operated craft distillery in the Appalachian foothills of North Carolina; the distillery traces its lineage back to the bootlegging days of the early 1800s. Today, it stands as a symbol of Southern craft excellence, combining time-honored techniques with cutting-edge distilling methods to produce spirits that are as authentic as they are unforgettable.

“To be recognized across both categories as the best in flavored whiskey and the best in moonshine is an incredible honor,” said Don Smith, owner of South Mountain Distilling Company. “It’s a testament to the passion our team puts into every drop, and to our uncompromising vision.”

With this double gold award, the Elvis Presley Collection Peanut Butter Banana Moonshine not only stands as a tribute to the King of Rock ’n’ Roll, but it also now holds its place as one of the most decorated flavored spirits in its class.



