Backwoods to Graceland: World’s Greatest Moonshine for the World’s Greatest Rock Star

South Mountain Distilling Co. 6 jar collection of Master Distiller Big Nick's Peanut Butter Banana Moonshine featuring 6 different historic photos of Elvis Presley

Big Nick Peanut Butter Banana Moonshine, winner of Moonshiner’s Master Distiller, is now an official Elvis Presley product, launching at Elvis’ 90th birthday!

CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 -- In a true rags-to-riches tale with a rock 'n' roll twist, Big Nick Calo – the moonshiner from Denver, North Carolina – has teamed up with The King of Rock N' Roll, Elvis Presley, in a partnership that's bound to set spirits soaring.

Following his unforgettable victory on the hit TV show Moonshiner’s Master Distiller, Calo’s signature Peanut Butter Banana Moonshine has now earned the honor of becoming an officially licensed Elvis Presley product —and that’s just the beginning.

In celebration of this historic collaboration, South Mountain Distilling Company (SMD) is re-releasing Calo’s award winning moonshine as a collectible series during Elvis’ 90th Birthday Celebration in Memphis, TN at the Guesthouse at Graceland. This will feature six unique jars that will make Elvis fans and moonshine enthusiasts alike want to collect them all.

It all began with a moment of inspiration on national TV. Tasked with creating 20 gallons of moonshine mash for just $30, Big Nick Calo combined Elvis Presley’s iconic love for peanut butter and banana sandwiches with his craft moonshine expertise. The result was a winning victory in Moonshiners Master Distiller’s "Bang for the Buck" challenge. Now, this award-winning moonshine takes center stage in a groundbreaking collaboration, uniting two American icons: moonshine and the legendary Elvis Presley.

For Calo, the connection to Elvis is deeply personal. In 2020, he and his wife, Keisha, celebrated their wedding on Graceland’s hallowed grounds, with their reception held inside Elvis’ famous car museum—a fitting tribute to the man who inspired this unforgettable blend.

Six months after his TV success, Big Nick Calo partnered with South Mountain Distilling Company (SMD), renowned for crafting premium spirits for celebrity brands featured on Moonshiners, including JB Rader, Kelly Williamson, Sally Jane Clark, Killer Beaz, and Patti Bryan. With SMD's expertise, Calo's Peanut Butter Banana Moonshine is now gaining national attention.

Big Nick’s Peanut Butter Banana Moonshine, a unique creation by Calo, has officially been endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises. As part of the official Elvis Presley product lineup, this moonshine offers a distinctive tribute to the King, combining legendary flavor with iconic status. To commemorate the launch, South Mountain Distilling is releasing a collectible series of six limited-edition jars, each designed to honor Elvis’s enduring legacy.

“We are beyond thrilled to partner with Elvis Presley Enterprises and bring an officially endorsed product to market,” says Don Smith, Owner of South Mountain Distilling Company. “Big Nick’s Peanut Butter Banana Moonshine is already a fan favorite and aligning it with Elvis Presley’s iconic legacy is the perfect match. This is a product that adds a whole new level of excitement with fans of both Elvis and high-quality moonshine. This collectible series will allow fans to complete a set and own a piece of moonshine history.”

Big Nick Calo, brimming with excitement, shares his thoughts: “To have my Peanut Butter Banana Moonshine recognized as an official Elvis Presley product is a dream come true. If you asked me 7 years ago when I was making ½ gallon of moonshine at a time in my kitchen if I thought I would be where I am today, I would have laughed. I’m incredibly honored to share this creation with fans across the world, and I can’t wait for everyone to taste the magic that comes from this rock ‘n’ roll-inspired recipe.”

The officially licensed Elvis Presley Peanut Butter Banana Moonshine, along with its collectible jar series, will have a soft launch during Elvis’s 90th Birthday Celebration at The Guest House at Graceland. It will also be available at select retailers nationwide and through South Mountain Distilling’s online store. Fans can expect exclusive promotions, events, and ongoing releases as this exciting collaboration continues to captivate Elvis fans worldwide.

About Big Nick Calo

Big Nick Calo is a moonshiner, entrepreneur, and TV personality from Denver, North Carolina. After winning Moonshiner’s Master Distiller, Calo has become known for his unique and flavorful moonshine blends, including his signature Peanut Butter Banana Moonshine—a tribute to Elvis Presley. Social media: IG Facebook

