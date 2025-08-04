The Dairy Alliance Opens the Lid on Milk Containers

How packaging designs influence the dairy milk we drink

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The saying 'don't judge a book by its cover' also applies to dairy milk and its packaging, according to The Dairy Alliance , a leader in the dairy industry in raising awareness about the nutritional advantages of real dairy milk. From jugs with indents to sturdy cartons, dairy milk container designs come with a purpose and play a key role in protecting and preserving one of the most nutritious drinks on the shelf."Milk is one of the most nutritious products you can buy, and how it’s packaged matters more than most people realize,” said Geri Berdak , Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “Whether it comes in a jug, a carton, or a glass bottle, each container is carefully designed to protect quality, preserve freshness, and ensure milk stays accessible for consumers. We’re proud to shine a light on the purpose behind the packaging and why it matters.”Making a Dent on PackagingMany believe the round indent on the side of a milk jug means the milk has spoiled when it pops out. Although that is a myth, the indent is there for a reason. It allows for expansion and contraction, helps regulate how much milk gets filled, and strengthens the jug to handle everyday handling.Milk jug sizes can also vary with the seasons. During warmer months, jugs are made slightly larger to allow room for milk to expand with heat. In colder weather, they may be made a bit smaller, so they do not appear underfilled. The indent helps accommodate these subtle changes.Beyond the JugMilk packaging comes in more forms than just plastic jugs. Cartons, glass bottles and even milk bags all serve different needs.Cardboard cartons are often found in quart and half-gallon sizes. They are easier to stack, lighter to carry and more compact in the refrigerator. Single-serve cartons are popular in schools, grocery stores and cafés, offering convenience for people on the go.Although cartons are made of paper, they are coated in a thin layer of plastic or wax that prevents liquid from soaking through. Unlike jugs, they are not transparent, so it is harder to tell how much milk remains inside.Glass bottles, once the go-to for milk delivery, are seeing a bit of a comeback, and for good reason. Glass is fully recyclable and can be reused many times, making it a more sustainable option. It’s also great for preserving flavor, since it doesn’t absorb the milk.That said, glass is heavier and can break more easily, which is why it’s often used by local dairies with bottle return programs. These programs not only help reduce waste but also bring a bit of nostalgia to the milk-buying experience.“Milk containers may seem like an afterthought, but they’re designed with a lot of intention,” said Shannon Baker , Communication Manager for The Dairy Alliance. “From durability to temperature regulation, every detail plays a role in keeping real dairy milk safe, fresh and easy to enjoy.”To learn more about The Dairy Alliance website, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.