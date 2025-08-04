Handel's Unveils Knot Your Average Dough Ice Cream

Prepare your taste buds for a swalty experience starting Aug. 5

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the beloved brand serving ice cream since 1945, is scooping up another bold new flavor with the launch of Knot Your Average Dough. Starting Aug. 5 at participating locations, this limited-time offering features cookie dough-flavored ice cream with salted pretzel ripples folded in and then loaded with cookie dough pieces.The launch taps into one of the fastest-growing flavor trends: the sweet and salty mashup. According to Mintel, consumer demand for flavor complexity is driving a surge in “swalty” treats that satisfy both cravings at once. Knot Your Average Dough is an innovative, craveable, and carefully crafted way of bringing the trend to the palette and redefining cookie dough indulgence."We are obsessive about the craft of our ice cream, and we wanted to share something that feels fun, nostalgic, and totally crave-worthy," said Hillary Frei , Chief Marketing Officer of Handel's Ice Cream. “Our team sampled over 30 different cookie dough variations before landing on the perfect bite. Knot Your Average Dough combines the rich cookie dough flavor with salty pretzel flavor for a flavor that feels both nostalgic and new.”The name itself reflects Handel’s whimsical, signature approach to flavor naming.“Some of our most beloved flavors such as Graham Central Station and Spouse Like A House hint at what the flavor is, but still leave room for guests to be surprised,” continued Frei. “We did the same thing here. Knot your Average Dough is a nod to the pretzel ripple, which is something completely unique.”This marks the fourth limited-edition flavor of 2025 celebrating Handel’s 80th anniversary. Earlier this year, the brand introduced Sticky Fingers, followed by Raspberry Dream Cream in the Spring and Frosted Animal Cookie in the Summer.Guests can enjoy the new Knot Your Average Dough flavor and other Handel's favorites in a dish, cone, or shake. For those looking to take some home, Handel's also offers its ice cream in pints so that fans can enjoy it later.For more information, including the latest news on the 80th anniversary, visit www.handelsicecream.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand with over 160 locations nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times ’ Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its “Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand was also ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s, was named one of the top 25 industry executives, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel’s is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 160 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

