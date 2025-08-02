Jackson Man Charged with Accessory After the Fact to 1st Degree Murder

MADISON COUNTY– Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested a Jackson man Friday and charged him with Accessory After the Fact to 1st Degree Murder in connection to the ongoing search for Austin Drummond (DOB 8/31/1996).

At the request of 29th District Attorney General Danny Goodman, TBI special agents began investigating a quadruple murder that occurred Tuesday along Carrington Road in Tiptonville. TBI investigators, in coordination with a variety of local, state, and federal authorities, identified Drummond as a suspect. Agents obtained warrants for Drummond charging him in connection with the murders. Further investigation revealed that Drummond’s associate, Tanaka Brown (DOB 11/17/1995), assisted Drummond.

Friday, agents obtained warrants charging Brown with Accessory After the Fact to 1st Degree Murder. Brown was booked into the Lake County Jail where he remains with out bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

At the time of this release, Drummond remained at large. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 731-415-7962, 731-333-0811, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

