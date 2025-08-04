Mr. Hibachi At Home Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Catering in Panama City, Florida

Mr. Hibachi At Home Logo #1 Rated Hibachi Catering serves in NW Florida and surrounding area 2025 Quality Business Awards Winner Buffet Style & Table Rentals

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. Hibachi At Home has received the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Catering in Panama City, Florida. This is the second year in a row that Mr. Hibachi at Home received the Quality Business Award for The Best Catering in Panama City. This accolade acknowledges Mr. Hibachi At Home for its continued exceptional customer service, high-quality products and services, and overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards annually acknowledges businesses exhibiting excellence within their industry. Selections are determined by taking into account their reputation, feedback from customers, and overall performance within their respective industries.Mr. Hibachi At Home is transforming the catering experience in Northwest Florida by bringing the excitement and flavor of a Japanese steakhouse directly to customers' homes. Based in Panama City, this unique catering company specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order Japanese meals with a personal hibachi chef who cooks and entertains right in your backyard or indoor space. Every experience includes a complete meal with a side salad, hibachi vegetables, fried rice, and a choice of two proteins. All dishes are made using the freshest ingredients and seasoned with traditional Japanese recipes. While preparing the meal, the chef also entertains guests with impressive skills, fun stunts, and engaging humor. Mr. Hibachi At Home is perfect for all types of events including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, corporate gatherings, bachelorette parties, or simply a special evening at home. The team creates an authentic hibachi experience anywhere, turning ordinary spaces into memorable dining events. Proudly serving Panama City and surrounding communities throughout Northwest Florida, Mr. Hibachi At Home continues to bring people together through delicious food and lively entertainment.When it came time to select this year's standout in the catering industry, Mr. Hibachi At Home quickly emerged as a noteworthy choice. Known for their experienced and friendly team, the company has built a strong reputation in the Panama City community. With countless five-star reviews, Mr. Hibachi At Home continues to impress customers with exceptional service, clear communication, and memorable experiences. Below are just a few of the many glowing testimonials from satisfied guests who were thoroughly impressed by the quality and energy of the Mr. Hibachi At Home team:“We booked Mr. Sky for our combined bachelorette and bachelor party in Destin, and WOW — he absolutely made the experience unforgettable! We came all the way from Houston, Texas, and while we’ve had hibachi at home before, nothing compared to this. The flavor in the veggies, the FRIED RICE, the proteins — chef’s kiss! Everything was perfectly seasoned and cooked to perfection. But beyond the food, Mr. Sky brought the vibes! He was super fun, engaging, and knew how to keep the whole group laughing and hyped the entire time. His energy was over the top in the best way possible — the perfect match for a lively celebration like ours. If you’re looking to level up your pool party or event in Miami, this is your guy. 10/10 would book again while in Florida!”“We booked Mr Hibachi at home while on vacation in Destin and used them for my daughter's wedding reception at our rental house. First off, the food was AMAZING! They were so easy to work with and the chef was so funny and entertaining. I highly recommend Mr Hibachi to anyone considering booking them. Excellent service and communication as well.”“Book Mr. Hibachi! This dinner was the highlight of our Destin vacation. The food was absolutely amazing, the chef was a delight and the entire experience was a blast. From the sake and water squirt guns to the fried rice heart and lobster upgrades, I would 100% recommend Mr. Hibachi at Home and book again next time we are in town.”“We had a great family evening with Mr Hibachi at home! The food was delicious and the chefs were very entertaining with the kids and adults. They make everything so easy! This is the second time we have done the dinner with table rentals. They set a beautiful table and all you have to do is walk outside to a perfect evening! I would and have recommended Mr Hibachi to anyone traveling to the 30A area! We have many friends who have also booked the experience through our recommendation and it is well worth the expense to have a private dining experience at home.”Mr. Hibachi At Home continues to exceed expectations by combining fresh, flavorful cuisine with engaging entertainment. Whether it is for a vacation celebration, wedding reception, or family gathering, the company delivers a private dining experience that is both effortless and unforgettable. With a growing base of loyal customers and rave reviews, Mr. Hibachi At Home remains a top choice for those seeking unique and high-quality catering throughout Northwest Florida.The Quality Business Awards recognizes businesses achieving an average quality score of 95% or higher throughout the preceding year. To be eligible, a business must garner outstanding customer reviews from at least three different platforms. Those upholding sterling reputations and track records over multiple years with minimal complaints receive high scores. 