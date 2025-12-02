Bank View Smile Studios Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Dentist in Blackburn, UK

Award Winning Dentist in Blackburn, UK Dr. Khalid Masters Dr. Thomas Sarpong The Team at Bank View Smile Studios

BLACKBURN, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Dentist in Blackburn, UK has been awarded to Bank View Smile Studios. This recognition honours Bank View Smile Studios for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry. Bank View Smile Studios is a respected dental practice in Blackburn known for its high-quality services. Bank View Smile Studios is owned and operated by dentists Dr. Khalid Master and Dr. Thomas Sarpong who purchased the practice in 2010 from a retiring dentist. The Bank View Smile Studios team includes hygienist Lynn Hickey, practice manager Kathy Smith, finance and book keeper Hayley Bolton, dental nurse and audit manager Bushra Ali Shah, dental nurse and TCO Sarah Watson, dental nurse Irfa Shah, dental nurse Julie Ibrahim, receptionist and dental nurses Naeema Patel and Sofia Iqbal. With four technologically advanced treatment rooms the practice offers a comprehensive range of high-quality services including general dentistry, teeth straightening, dental implants, dental veneers, dentures, bridges, stain removal, teeth whitening, cosmetic dentistry, dental crowns, and emergency dental care. Guided by its core values of respect, integrity, passion, and excellence. The dental practice was established in 1906, making it one of the oldest in the whole country and continues to serve a loyal multi-generational patient base while providing outstanding dental care to Blackburn and the surrounding communities.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Bank View Smile Studios stood out as a reputable dental practice. Known for its skilled, professional, and friendly team, Bank View Smile Studios has earned a strong reputation within the Lancashire county, with glowing reviews from hundreds of highly satisfied patients. Below are just a few of the many superlative testimonials from patients who were highly impressed by Bank View Smile Studios’ clear, clinical communication, calm and gentle chairside manner and exceptional dental care:“I have been a patient at Bank View Smile Studios for fifteen years having transferred to Khalid when he and Thomas took over the practice. My two children are also patients from a young age and the gentle, caring way in which Khalid and his staff treated them made going to the dentist a perfectly normal pleasant experience.In the last fifteen years I have just had general maintenance work on my teeth, however this all changed a couple of months ago. I wanted a chip on my front tooth fixed which Khalid had repaired eleven years earlier! Also, the colour of my teeth had deteriorated and he suggested whitening prior to any work. That was the defining moment and the result has been incredible. Following the whitening, Khalid applied composite bonding to my two front teeth and when I saw them, I was absolutely thrilled much to Khalid’s delight.He has just completed work on five more teeth, including closing an annoying gap I have had all my life, and all without Invisalign or ‘Train Track’ Braces! He has crafted bonding onto my existing teeth keeping a natural smile (no turkey teeth here). He is a master craftsman and his excitement in doing this work and making such a difference to a middle-aged woman’s confidence is truly lovely. I feel very proud to be a patient at this clinic and I’m there again today for a filling in a back tooth; it can’t all be glamour! Bank View deserves all the accolades it has received, a truly genuinely happy place to visit every time."“I first went to Bank View Smile Studios as an emergency appointment nearly 2 years ago & I can honestly say that one appointment changed my whole dental experience from being terrified to actually enjoying the dentist! I’ve had numerous surgeries, braces and all the extras that come with that & now I have the smile I’ve always dreamed of, along with healthy teeth - nothing I would have ever considered previously! Aside from the fantastic work on my teeth Thomas & his team have completed, the whole experience from the staff has been phenomenal!!! Every single one of the ladies that work at Bank View are just great & I always enjoy our laughs & catching up with them when I visit. I’ll never ever change dentists now and there aren’t enough kind words I can say about this fantastic practice & all the staff. Their charitable work is also well recognised, which to me just shows what great people they are! If you’re even considering just having a consultation, do it! Without a doubt the best dental practise you’ll find!"“I had the amazing opportunity to shadow Dr Khalid and his team for two days just recently and it was a very insightful experience. When I stepped inside the practice I was greeted by the wonderful reception and they assured me Dr Khalid would be with me shortly. While shadowing Dr Khalid I saw how he interacted with patients and how they all left with smiles on their faces. Whenever I asked a question Dr Khalid always gave a well explained response. I also got to see multiple dental procedures e.g. Crown preps, Tooth Implants and also tooth extractions. Not only did I see this but also, Dr Khalid talked me through each procedure thoroughly ensuring I learned from it. I also got the opportunity to shadow Dr Henry Sarpong who was also great at answering my questions and also performing intricate procedures. Overall, my experience at bank view smile studios was exceptionally eye opening into the career of dentistry and further increased my desire to be a dentist. I would like to thank all the staff at Bank View Smile Studios for making my experience there pleasant and I would recommend this practice to anyone looking for dental care or any work experience."“My upper front tooth broke off on a Saturday morning, I was mortified! I was a hermit that weekend; didn't set foot out the door so no one would see how awful I looked with the gaping hole. I had a family funeral and a several important meetings the following week so I was really fearful of how long I might have to wait to get help. On Monday morning, I phoned Bank View at 8am and begged for an emergency appointment with Khalid. By 9.30am I was in the chair! I had barely slept, worrying about what could be done as the tooth had snapped almost at the gumline. Khalid just worked miracles. He built a new tooth - temporarily at first - and I was back the very next day for him to complete the ‘artistry’. It’s incredible and I could not be more grateful. Khalid didn’t win ‘UKs best dentist’ for no reason! I’ve attached the after picture…there are certainly not any before pictures! I’d highly recommend."The Bank View Smile Studios team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding dental care for each and every patient.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Bank View Smile Studios, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.co.uk

