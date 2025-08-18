Beverly Hills Dermatologist Dr. Stuart Kaplan’s Clean, High-Performance Lip Treatment Wins Top Beauty Award

Beverly Hills Dermatologist Dr. Stuart Kaplan’s Clean, High-Performance Lip Treatment Earns Top Honors from Leading Beauty Authority

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KAPLAN MD Skincare is thrilled to announce that its Perfect Pout Lip Mask has been named “Best Splurge” in Byrdie’s prestigious Best Lip Masks of 2025 roundup. Founded in 2013, Byrdie is one of the largest beauty platforms online, reaching over nine million readers monthly. With a team of seasoned editors from top publishing houses and brands like Hearst and L’Oréal, Byrdie delivers expert-driven, inclusive content on beauty, style, and culture.

Chosen for its luxurious texture, organic ingredients, and powerful results, the Perfect Pout Lip Mask stood out among hundreds of products tested by Byrdie’s editors and product testers over several months. The honor solidifies KAPLAN MD’s reputation for creating cutting-edge, dermatologist-developed skincare rooted in efficacy and clean science.

“Lip care isn’t necessarily the area we’d think to splurge on, but this mask from KAPLAN MD quickly changed our minds,” wrote Byrdie editors. “Packed with ingredients that hydrate and exfoliate for a smooth pout, this option will leave you with lips that look youthful and plump.”

“It’s creamy, light, and melts right into my lips,” noted Byrdie product tester Sunita. “After five minutes, my lips feel soft and hydrated, and over time, I can see how the hyaluronic acid plumps the skin around my lips.”

Created by world-renowned Beverly Hills dermatologist Stuart Kaplan, M.D., the Perfect Pout Lip Mask is the first of its kind: a non-abrasive, dual-action formula that gently exfoliates with Papaya Enzymes, deeply hydrates with two types of Hyaluronic Acid, and naturally enhances lip volume with Adipofill’in®, a patented amino acid complex.

The creamy gel lip mask also incorporates Dr. Kaplan’s signature Diamond Contour® technology and 22 certified organic plant extracts to reveal smoother, fuller-looking lips in just three minutes, without irritation or artificial fillers. Unlike harsh lip scrubs that can cause microtears, this mask was designed to support the delicate skin of the lips and surrounding contour with clinical precision.

A pioneer in anti-aging and cosmetic dermatology, Dr. Kaplan is recognized for his subtle and natural approach to aesthetic treatments. His decades-long expertise with lip fillers and cosmetic enhancement inspired the development of the Perfect Pout Lip Mask as a non-invasive alternative for those seeking youthful, defined lips, no injections required.

“I wanted to create something that gave patients real results at home, without damaging the skin or compromising on quality,” says Dr. Kaplan. “The Perfect Pout Lip mask delivers what people want most: hydration, smoothness, and a naturally plump, healthy lip.”

Available for purchase: https://www.kaplanmd.com/products/perfect-pout-lip-mask

Following the overwhelming success of the Lip Mask, Dr. Kaplan introduced the Perfect Pout Lip Balm SPF 30 to help seal in hydration and protect lips from sun damage, which is essential for maintaining results after exfoliation.

REVIEWS:

★★★★★

“This cream is magical! I purchased this for upper lip lines/ wrinkles. After one use, the fine lines on my upper lip noticeably reduced with no irritation to my sensitive/reactive skin. After one week, the deepest upper lip line almost disappeared! I hope to never be without this cream and appreciate the reasonable price. My older sister is also now a big fan as it works magic for her as well!”

★★★★★

“I always have very chapped lips, this is the first product that has ever worked for me. I absolutely love this mask and all the lip products I’ve tried! Must try the product if you struggle with chronically dry lips.”

★★★★★

“I tried this lip mask for the first time and it is magical! I have always been tempted to get lip filler but nervous of negative results. This is the perfect in between and I will definitely be repurchasing!”

★★★★★

“I have been buying this on repeat and I can’t live without it. It also makes my lip filler last longer.”

★★★★★

“I always have dry lips. This mask is amazing. At night, leave it on for about 15-20 minutes. I rub in whatever is left, then apply lip balm. Soft lips every morning!”

The Perfect Pout Lip Mask is free of petroleum, parabens, sulfates, synthetic dyes, and animal testing. It is available at https://www.kaplanmd.com/products/perfect-pout-lip-mask

To see the complete Byrdie list, visit: https://www.byrdie.com/best-lip-masks-4797536

About KAPLAN MD Skincare

Founded by Dr. Stuart Kaplan, KAPLAN MD Skincare combines clinical integrity with clean ingredients to deliver luxury skincare solutions that work. Dr. Kaplan is a board-certified dermatologist based in Beverly Hills and one of the most trusted names in anti-aging medicine, serving an elite clientele of celebrities and beauty insiders for over 35 years.

Website: https://www.kaplanmd.com/

