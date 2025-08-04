Amy Shira Teitel’s Books Celebrate the Power of Science And Preserving Space History: 'We Are All Scientists'

Amy Shira Teitel

With gripping narratives and a passion for storytelling, Teitel bridges the gap between science and society, one chapter at a time.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed science historian and author Amy Shira Teitel is on a mission to preserve history and spark public fascination with science. With her two powerful books, Breaking the Chains of Gravity: The Story of Spaceflight Before NASA and Fighting for Space: Two Pilots and Their Historic Battle for Female Spaceflight, Teitel proves that history is far from boring: it’s bold, brilliant, and bursting with relevance.

Check out Teitel’s new YouTube video, which explores the discovery of the atom and how this knowledge revealed its potential to create the atomic bomb: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUV8XYaZ4EU

“As society becomes more technologically advanced, it’s more important than ever to understand the roots of our scientific progress,” says Teitel. “Science isn’t a barrier, it’s a bridge. It’s the phone we use, the microwave we rely on, and the internet that connects us. It’s woven into every part of our lives. If we want to move forward intelligently, we have to start by looking back.”

Her debut, Breaking the Chains of Gravity, chronicles the uncelebrated yet critical years before NASA’s creation, uncovering the forgotten heroes and groundbreaking innovations that made human spaceflight possible. Her second book, Fighting for Space, sheds light on the untold battle for gender equality in the skies. This dual biography examines the fierce rivalry between legendary aviator Jackie Cochran, who held more flying records than any pilot of the 20th century, and rising star Jerrie Cobb, a determined young pilot who dared to dream of space travel. Their parallel journeys unfold against the backdrop of the Cold War and the dawn of the Space Age, culminating in a congressional debate over the role of women in space.

“People today are turning away from history,” Teitel warns. “But history shapes the world we live in. It runs in parallel to our present, and if we fail to study it, we risk repeating its mistakes.”

With a powerful blend of research, narrative, and accessibility, Teitel's books make complex scientific and historical topics both exciting and approachable. Her work is not just about the past, it’s a call to action.

“Now more than ever, we need a strong scientific foundation, and that starts with understanding where we’ve been,” says Teitel. “I wrote my books to preserve our past, so the future can better understand its evolution, and hopefully, its destination.”

Readers rave about Teitel's work:

"This well written book provided great insight into a part of history I had heard about, but not known the details. And the details make all the difference! As a space buff I love to read about the back story and have all three volumes of the original Space Program history published by NASA. And this book is a great addition, shedding light on the social mores, politics, and people involved in the hectic and pressure packed decision making process of the space program. I highly recommend this book!"

Her upcoming book, which explores the atomic bomb program, will be published by Bloomsbury Sigma, the publisher of her acclaimed debut, Breaking the Chains of Gravity.

About the Author:

Amy Shira Teitel is a historian, author, and science communicator with a passion for telling the human stories behind scientific progress. She holds a BA in History of Science and Technology and Classics (University of King’s College/Dalhousie University) and an MA in Science and Technology Studies (York University).

Her journey began in second grade after learning about the Moon landings and grew into a career focused on Second World War and early Cold War technology and science, with an emphasis on the Space Race. After leaving academia, she launched The Vintage Space, a blog and companion YouTube channel. She appears regularly on a number of Science and History Channel documentary shows, and her work has appeared in The Guardian, Scientific American, and Discovery News, among others.

