‘Off The Line’ Movie Soundtrack Album Releases on Spotify
The movies original song Through The Fire by Lukky Sparxx was previously released as a digital single earlier this year. The soundtrack is now available to stream/download on Spotify and most other major digital music services.
“We are excited about this new direction for Electric Shock Productions as we expand into soundtrack publishing and music production with the creation of Bolt Records, a dedicated division of Electric Shock Productions,” stated Pierce. “This marks an important step in growing our library of original music for film and media, with some incredible music and artists already on board.”
'Off The Line' is written and directed by Samuel L. Pierce (Get Rich Quick Scheme, The Future of Us), and stars Pierce in the leading role along with Forrest Campbell, Chris Noordman, Doran Danielson, Jeremy Moller, Hana Hyde and Aaron Doran.
The feature length movie, which was released on all digital platforms May 13th, follows Mark Stevenson (Pierce), a determined young inline speedskater, who is eager to establish himself in the sport. Upon learning that the circuit will finance and send a race team to race the prestigious European Grand Prix 24-hour race to beat the circuit's biggest rivals Tropen Racing. Mark Stevenson and his friend Jake Flyer embark on a journey of rigorous training and seek out a seasoned coach who is struggling with life. Their aim is not only to win the race but also to bring order to their lives. Amidst the backdrop of business, sports, romance, and adventure, the narrative delves into the rough world of inline speed skating.
Here’s the track list of the album:
1. Meeting challenge
2. Two friends
3. Dinner time
4. Coach complain
5. Knocking the door
6. You have no idea
7. I'm nobody
8. Watching TV
9. Challenging the road
10. Winner training
11. Planning the strategy
12. Hand in the hand
13. Pride of him
14. Living legend
15. The contest
16. Falling on the wood
17. Winner moment
18. What's happen
19. Moment of Glory
20. Secret plan
21. Confession
22. Reflections
23. Father and son
24. Run and falls
25. A nice dinner
26. Complain & worries
27. Trust challenge
28. Ready to go
29. Glory Training
30. Sport TV
31. Off The Line
32. Epic Winner
33. Winner training (Alternate Version)
Watch ‘Off The Line’ the movie on Amazon Here.
'Off The Line' Official Trailer
