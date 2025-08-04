‘Off The Line’ Movie Soundtrack Album Releases on Spotify

Off The Line Soundtrack Samuel L. Pierce Enzo De Rosa

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electric Shock’s Bolt Records, the newly launched music subsidiary of Electric Shock Productions , has released a soundtrack album for the production company’s original film 'Off The Line'. The album features 33 music cues and songs from the movie’s original score composed by Enzo De Rosa, the award-winning Italian composer whose work seamlessly combines timeless traditions with modern innovation, creating a compelling soundscape that resonates with audiences worldwide.The movies original song Through The Fire by Lukky Sparxx was previously released as a digital single earlier this year. The soundtrack is now available to stream/download on Spotify and most other major digital music services.“We are excited about this new direction for Electric Shock Productions as we expand into soundtrack publishing and music production with the creation of Bolt Records, a dedicated division of Electric Shock Productions,” stated Pierce. “This marks an important step in growing our library of original music for film and media, with some incredible music and artists already on board.”'Off The Line' is written and directed by Samuel L. Pierce (Get Rich Quick Scheme, The Future of Us), and stars Pierce in the leading role along with Forrest Campbell, Chris Noordman, Doran Danielson, Jeremy Moller, Hana Hyde and Aaron Doran.The feature length movie, which was released on all digital platforms May 13th, follows Mark Stevenson (Pierce), a determined young inline speedskater, who is eager to establish himself in the sport. Upon learning that the circuit will finance and send a race team to race the prestigious European Grand Prix 24-hour race to beat the circuit's biggest rivals Tropen Racing. Mark Stevenson and his friend Jake Flyer embark on a journey of rigorous training and seek out a seasoned coach who is struggling with life. Their aim is not only to win the race but also to bring order to their lives. Amidst the backdrop of business, sports, romance, and adventure, the narrative delves into the rough world of inline speed skating.Here’s the track list of the album:1. Meeting challenge2. Two friends3. Dinner time4. Coach complain5. Knocking the door6. You have no idea7. I'm nobody8. Watching TV9. Challenging the road10. Winner training11. Planning the strategy12. Hand in the hand13. Pride of him14. Living legend15. The contest16. Falling on the wood17. Winner moment18. What's happen19. Moment of Glory20. Secret plan21. Confession22. Reflections23. Father and son24. Run and falls25. A nice dinner26. Complain & worries27. Trust challenge28. Ready to go29. Glory Training30. Sport TV31. Off The Line32. Epic Winner33. Winner training (Alternate Version)Watch ‘Off The Line’ the movie on Amazon Here

'Off The Line' Official Trailer

